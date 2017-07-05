Rogue drivers on cops’ radar during weekend ops

(CNS): The RCIPS conducted traffic- and crime-related operations at the weekend on the hunt for rogue drivers. One targeted people coming and going from a legally organised motorbike event, on Saturday, 1 July, in Frank Sound. Police said the operation started at 1pm and lasted until 9pm at the junction of the Bodden Town and Frank Sound roads. Officers dished out 35 tickets, conducted 10 searches and arrested three people for traffic offences.

The police said the annual off-road bike races attracted about 150 people. “In general, the event itself took place off-road and in an orderly fashion that did not put other road users at risk,” an RCIPS spokesperson stated. But the police said that in the past residents in the community had raised concerns about the event.

As a result, the RCIPS sent 18 officers from different uniformed departments to the roadblock. They checked more than 200 motor vehicles to “deter illegal riding on public roads, dangerous driving and other offences in the area during, before and after the event”, the police said.

Then on Monday, 3 July, between 1pm and 9pm, the police were in Rum Point conducting another operation in response to community concerns about ganja smoking and anti-social behaviour affecting local residents and businesses.

The police said they conducted both high-visibility and covert patrols in the area and along the beach. But they only arrested one 17-year-old boy from Bodden Town after he tried to flee police officers. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja and failing to provide a specimen, and is now on police bail.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the RCIPS intended to continue going after “low-level illegal activities” while at the same time targeting the surge in serious crime, such as the spike in gun violence.

