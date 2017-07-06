Prison rehab project raises hope for change

(CNS): HMP Northward has one of the highest recidivism rates in the region and the revolving prison door has become a major problem for local authorities. But a new prison-private sector partnership teaching inmates a wide range of construction and workplace skills is already showing signs of real promise after just a few weeks. Last month ten men passed the first part of the pilot project constructing a new building that will become the training centre for the project.

During the course, known as the Fresh Start Vocational Training Programme, the prisoners spent eight weeks working with local construction companies to learn relevant skills and trades that they will need out in the real world.

At the graduation ceremony, Prison Director Neil Lavis pointed out that prison is not just about punishment but about rehabilitation and changing things around so people will not reoffend when they are released.

Key to that is ensuring inmates are equipped with the skills needed to find work. With the odds already stacked against former offenders, as employers are still reluctant to take a chance on them, a lack of skills lessens the chances of them getting work and staying out of trouble once released. Lavis, who said he was delighted with the progress, noted that the goal of the Fresh Start Programme is to reduce inmates’ risk of reoffending by teaching them those marketable skills and providing them with the knowledge they need to find a secure job and reintegrate into society.

Aduke Joseph-Caesar, Prison Service Deputy Director of Rehabilitation, said the programme also aimed to reduce behaviour problems “by replacing inmates’ idle time with constructive work and providing them with the opportunity to meet real life employers”, she said.

Troy Davis, a prison officer who supervised and worked with the nine men and the private sector construction leaders, was full of praise for the inmates, who all learned an enormous amount during the first phase of the project. But he said it was the change in them, which had clearly impressed him, that was equally important.

Davis said it was a really challenging and rewarding experience working with the men. He pointed out how quickly they learned to work as a team on the project, to take responsibility for their part in the work and how during the eight weeks between them there had been virtually no infractions, which would be unheard of if they had not been so intensely occupied. He said that acquiring the new skills was key to the project but learning how to work with others and developing life skills was just as important.

Ryan Ebanks was the prison team foreman in the first phase and the team included Cory Bowen, Mitchell Ebanks, Leon Hydes, Marcus Manderson, George Mignott, Christopher Myles, Donovan Peterson, Ray Smith and David Tamassa, who will be foreman during the prep work that will continue through the summer ahead of the second phase.

That will see the men begin work on the electrical and plumbing work, as well as the finishing touches on the exterior and interior of the new training building.

The project partners and instructors included Brent McComb from the Phoenix Group, Neil Armstrong of Clan Construction and Eric Kline from Encompass Cayman. Various local companies, such as Supermix Cayman, A.L. Thompson’s, Cox Lumber, Flowers Group and Kirk Home Centre donated materials and supplies.

McComb urged others in the community to join in and help with the training aspect of the project. With everyone anticipating the success of the project, those involved were hopeful it can grow and turn inmates into skilled workers, ready to successfully integrate back into society at the end of their time.

The new minister responsible for prisons, Tara Rivers, was overseas at the time of the ceremony but she has offered her backing for the project. “I strongly believe in the overall goal of this rehabilitation programme, and the avenue it paves for inmates to have a better chance at a new life after prison,” she said in a release after the event.

The programme is being designed to give the prisoners involved a certificate of completion for each stage that has been approved by the Cayman Contractors Association, which will add value for the training to other potential employers.

