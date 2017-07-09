Price increases fuel local inflation

(CNS): While government continues to pursue growth in the local economy and makes claims that unemployment is falling, with little sign of rising wages, price increases are now putting pressure on ordinary working families. The latest figures from the Economics and Statistics Office reveals that the consumer price index increased by 1.7% during the first quarter of this year compared to 2016.

The main contributors to this movement were the 9% rise in the index for restaurants and hotels, 4.7% for clothing and footwear, and 2.9% for recreation and culture.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, the inflation rate for the first quarter of 2017 rose by 0.3%, as the indices for food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.9%, transport by 0.8%, and clothing and footwear 0.7% were the main contributors to the increase.

For the first quarter only two divisions reflected a downward trend in prices, namely miscellaneous goods and services, which declined by 2.8% and health down by 0.3%.

Shoppers were hit at the start of the year with some heavy price increases for food. Seafood rose by 10% and staples such as milk and eggs increased by 5.5%, with many other food items, such as cooking oils and juices, also going up in price. However, vegetables were down by 8.8%.

See the Cayman Islands’ Consumer Price Index Report: March 2017 here .

Category: Economy, Local News, Politics