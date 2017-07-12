Police continue inquiry over missing men

(CNS): Police said that investigators are continuing their inquiries into the case of two men who have been missing for more than two weeks after setting out on a fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank. Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henricks-Hydes have not been seen since they left Grand Cayman on Friday, 23 June, aboard a blue and black 30ft canoe. The men were expected back Wednesday, 28 June, but when there was still no sign of them they by Friday, 30 June, they were reported missing by family members.

Police recently stated that they feared for the men’s safety but they are still trying to trace them and a number of inquiries are now being followed up.

Police said they are in regular communications with the families about the investigation but officers raised concerns about information being circulated about the men that has not been confirmed.

There have been a number of postings in local social media circles suggesting that the men may have been located and the police warned that this is upsetting to family members.

“There have been occasions recently where I am sure good intentions were meant, however the nature of the information only caused further anxiety among the families of those missing,” a police spokesperson stated.

