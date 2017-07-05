Petition seeks legalisation of non-lethal weapons
(CNS): Another petition is circulating on local social media sites that is destined for the premier’s desk. By Wednesday afternoon more than 530 people had signed the petition asking for government to legalise non-lethal weapons for local citizens to carry if they do not have convictions. The petitioners claim that with a local spike in home invasion, burglary, assault, domestic abuse and rape, responsible people should have access to non-lethal weapons, such as pepper spray or stun guns.
“When someone is being attacked, a few moments of the attacker being disabled could be the difference between life and death. We should not be afraid to walk alone, or feel completely vulnerable in our own home against invasions,” the petition states.
The organisers of the campaign, who plan to present the list of signatures to Premier Alden McLaughlin, suggested that these types of weapons could save lives and help detain violent criminals until police respond.
“So many cases of violence could have been prevented or ended if only the victim had access to something as simple as pepper spray,” the petition states, saying those who sign pledge to prevent violence and sexual assault in the Cayman Islands.
However, there are concerns about allowing people to arm themselves with things like pepper spray. Experts warn that spray canisters have a locking mechanism to prevent accidental release and victims can panic or freeze when attacked, leaving them vulnerable to having the spray used on them. The canisters can also explode in the heat and don’t always work.
Some argue that things like personal alarms and whistles that scare off assailants can be more effective in keeping people safe from opportunist criminals.
Personal alarm and whistle… are you kidding me? That lady that got robbed at her doorstep was screaming and people heard but what happen? She still got robbed! Everything in life have risks associated with it, just look at the dangers of driving here on this island, yet we do it everyday. We cannot allow blind fear or ‘what if’ to govern every single aspect of our lives.
Well this idiotic idea is a great way to ramp up the threats posed by robbery in the future.
How? Please do tell.
It is very difficult to close pandoras box
NO.
The government totally lost control of gun control long ago. Don’t fool yourselves. This genie is not going back in the bottle anytime soon. Please let us law abiding citizens have the means to defend ourselves until you actually get the guns out of the criminals’ hands, if you ever do.
Law abiding citizens should be allowed to carry concealed firearms to protect themselves and their families if they have a clean police record and can pass a competency test. I know that many people who have never been trained in the safe use of a firearm will instinctively disagree but that is simply out of ignorance instead of any actual knowledge and experience with firearms. It is time to recognize the fact that the police are not capable of protecting the law abiding citizens of this country for the ever increasing levels of violent crime and as such the law abiding citizens of this country need to be allowed to protect themselves.
That is an idiotic response from someone who sees the bogeyman under every bed. The use of firearms on these islands, against innocent members of the public, is thankfully very small. We just don’t have the levels of gun crime here that they have in other countries and any routine arming of the public would be a typical knee jerk reaction by those who cannot think beyond their paranoia.
What would be a better solution is to crack down on the petty crime, (a zero tolerance policy), put more competent police officers on the ground, (armed if necessary), stop sending highly trained officers to sort out minor parking violations and civil disputes, and educate the part of society that thinks respect comes at the end of a gun.
Our borders need a competent and highly trained force to deal with drug and gun running, we need a border protection force and our law enforcement departments equipped to assist the police.
This is not as simple as handing out guns to law abiding citizens, that mindset doesn’t work in the US and it won’t work here. All it does is bring more lethal weapons onto the island and that would be disasterous.
The bad people will love these weapons, then they can stun us and rob us more easily , dohhhh
The “bad people” already have all of the weapons they want and it is only the innocent law abiding citizens who have been left defenseless against the ever increasing levels of violent crime that is spreading across the country.
I have had a personal alarm for many years. I carry it when I go on walks, when I have to go to my car late at night, when I travel or anytime I feel it necessary to carry a bit of protection ( against animals or someone who would attack). It is inexpensive and easy to use.
That should stop a bullet.
Thin end of the wedge methinks. Going down this road will make us like the USA in no time.
Let’s hope!
I’m going to petition against all these petitions, who’s with me?
