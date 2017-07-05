Petition seeks legalisation of non-lethal weapons

(CNS): Another petition is circulating on local social media sites that is destined for the premier’s desk. By Wednesday afternoon more than 530 people had signed the petition asking for government to legalise non-lethal weapons for local citizens to carry if they do not have convictions. The petitioners claim that with a local spike in home invasion, burglary, assault, domestic abuse and rape, responsible people should have access to non-lethal weapons, such as pepper spray or stun guns.

“When someone is being attacked, a few moments of the attacker being disabled could be the difference between life and death. We should not be afraid to walk alone, or feel completely vulnerable in our own home against invasions,” the petition states.

The organisers of the campaign, who plan to present the list of signatures to Premier Alden McLaughlin, suggested that these types of weapons could save lives and help detain violent criminals until police respond.

“So many cases of violence could have been prevented or ended if only the victim had access to something as simple as pepper spray,” the petition states, saying those who sign pledge to prevent violence and sexual assault in the Cayman Islands.

However, there are concerns about allowing people to arm themselves with things like pepper spray. Experts warn that spray canisters have a locking mechanism to prevent accidental release and victims can panic or freeze when attacked, leaving them vulnerable to having the spray used on them. The canisters can also explode in the heat and don’t always work.

Some argue that things like personal alarms and whistles that scare off assailants can be more effective in keeping people safe from opportunist criminals.

