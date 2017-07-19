Mac arrested outside US casino

(CNS): The speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former premier of the Cayman Islands, McKeeva Bush, was arrested in Florida, Monday outside a casino. Bush was reportedly released on a $1,000 bond after he was taken into custody over an altercation with a member of staff. The Seminole police record states he was arrested on suspicion of touch or strike/battery, a misdemeanor charge, in relation to the argument.

CNS has contacted Bush, who we understand remains in the United States, but we have not received a response and we have been unable to confirm any of the rumours about the incident relating to his arrest that have been circulating on social media.

Bush not only holds one of the most senior official posts in Cayman as the parliament’s speaker but he is also a key member of the PPM-led coalition government. CNS has also reached out to Premier Alden McLaughlin, whose government depends on the support of Bush and his two CDP members to hold a majority, but we have not yet received a reply from him or any statement from his office .

