Hit-and-run driver charged with GBH

(CNS): A driver who mowed down a pedestrian as she walked along the pavement near Lime Tree Bay appeared in court Friday, charged with causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident and having no insurance. The 69-year-old woman is understood to be paralysed from her waist down as a result of the incident. The driver was bailed until 14 August.

On the evening of 21 January the 33-year-old man from Bodden Town, who was driving a Honda Pilot SUV, knocked the woman down but left the scene. He was arrested a few days later.

