GT hotel projects begin planning process

(CNS Business): Two new hotel development projects on the coastline along North Church Street in George Town have begun the planning process after one project was listed to be heard at this week’s Central Planning Authority meeting and developers for a second recently announced that they had submitted plans. NCB Investments is making a rezoning application to pave the way for a hotel on the old Tree House site, while the Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) has revealed its plans for a $285 million development on Pageant Beach.

Category: development, Local News