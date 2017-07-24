banner ad

Growth in local GDP dipped in face of global fall

| 24/07/2017 | 3 Comments

(CNS): The estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure for last year rose by 2.7%, which falls short of the growth in 2015 of 2.8%, officials said following the publication of the Cayman Islands Annual Economic Report. The Economics and Statistics Office said the dip coincided with a downtrend in global growth from 3.4% in 2015 to 3.1% in 2016. The US also showed a lower growth rate of 1.6% in 2016 compared to 2.6% in 2015.

Officials were nevertheless upbeat about the broader local economy, since the figures show the islands’ economic growth in 2016 was broad-based as all sectors expanded. The top five industries with the highest estimated growth rates include utilities at 5.6% and real estate, renting and business activities, mainly legal and accounting services, at 4.6%. The construction sector also grew by 4.5%.

As previously reported, the central government ended the 2016 fiscal year with a surplus of around $101 million — around $15 million down on the previous year, despite an increase in revenue, as government spending grew by 8.6%.

But with what government said was a strong fiscal position for the public purse, it was able to pay down the debt from $511.0 million as at the end of 2015 to $483.9 million.

See the full Economic Report for 2016 here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/07/2017 at 12:47 pm

    So when growth occurs its because the Minister of Finance is a financial genius, but when it dips, it is because of global conditions. Don’t you just love the spin doctors?




  2. Anonymous says:
    24/07/2017 at 12:24 pm

    So Marco Archer, hailed as the messiah of Cayman’s fiscal situation, oversaw an 8.6% increase in government expenditure in a single year? Wow. Finance Minister of the year!

    Never seen a better real life version of the Emperor’s New Clothes.




  3. Anonymous says:
    24/07/2017 at 11:23 am

    GDP growth? Mostly caused by outrageous and cartel based price inflation methinks. Can anyone tell me why gas prices are rising again when elsewhere they are falling again?




