Forged US and local cash in circulation

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crimes Unit is warning the public that forged currency is circulating in Cayman and asking people to keep their eye on the cash they are giving and receiving. Police have received one local CI$5 counterfeit bill and have seized several different denominations of US dollars totalling $890. However, they believe there is more out there and are offering advice on how to determine that the money they receive is legitimate.

United States of America Currency Check Rules

Compare suspicious note to a genuine note Check for genuine security features Red / blue security fibers Security Thread Color-Shifting ink Portrait Watermark (USD)

Cayman Islands Currency Check Rules

Queen’s Head – Every CI Currency note has a picture of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, shown from the shoulder up. This is printed only on the front of the note. Serial Number -Every CI currency note has a unique serial number printed in black in the top left and bottom right on the front of the note. Watermark – Every CI currency note has a watermark in the shape of a turtle, visible when held up to the light. The watermark is located to the left of the front of the note. The ‘C’ series have the word ‘CIMA’ as part of the watermark above the turtle. Embedded Thread– In most CI currency note a thin black vertical line is visible when the note is held up to the light. Silver Window Thread – On the front of all notes in the ‘C’ series there is a reflective silver thread running in a straight line, in and out of the note in a straight line. The thread is imprinted with the words ‘Cayman Islands’

In the event that you do come across these notes, it is suggested that you follow the below:

Do not return suspicious banknote to passer Observe description and other identifiers of the passer Contact the Police at 949-4222 Write initials on the corner of the note Avoid touching the note as much as possible Place the note into an envelope Hand the banknote over to the Police

Anyone with information about counterfeit currency is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police