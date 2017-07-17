Foodbank aims to help 1,000s in need

(CNS): Two local businessmen and a pastor have joined forces with other volunteers to create a centralized food bank and cooking facility to help supply non-profits, such as churches and charities, feeding families in need. At a launch for the new charity, officials from the Needs Assessment Unit revealed that they are helping around 2,500 families but believe many more people going hungry.

Organisers hope that the creation of The Good Samaritan will both help those in need and reduce food waste.

Woody Foster, MD of Foster’s Food Fair, Choppy Delapenha from the Holiday Inn and Charles Boucher from the First Assembly of God explained the concept of the new food bank at the launch. They said that they want to use perishable food as well as dried goods, which they will cook to supply prepared meals from a central location in the Industrial Area that can be donated to all of the different local charitable food suppliers.

It’s not yet clear how the charity will actually deliver on the goal to eliminate hunger, as the organisers still appear to have a number of challenges ahead to work out how to collect food from restaurants, hotels and supermarkets before it goes to waste. Coordinating how they will get the prepared food to where it is needed is another challenge, but the organisers were confident that they will adapt as they go.

Woody Foster said they hoped to have the kitchen, which is at a rent-free location in the Industrial Area, up and running before the school year begins in September, because the issue of children going hungry is at the forefront of the concerns.

He pointed out that in the past, perishable food went to waste because of food handling concerns. However, with this central point, The Good Samaritan volunteers will ensure best practice in the food preparation and that wherever the food goes, they are well-trained and aware of the need to keep the food safe.

The new charity plans to take in whatever perishable food comes its way and will turn it into new food that can be delivered wherever it’s needed, so that meals can be made and delivered in the heart of communities.

It is also a big step towards eliminating food waste, in accordance with the international trend of reducing food waste, even in countries like France, where legislation now prevents supermarkets from throwing food away.

For more about the Good Samaritan and how you can help with cash, resources, time or food, visit the website here.

Category: Local News