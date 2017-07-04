Driver admitted rolling spliff before fatal crash

(CNS): Antonio Kelly (21) admitted driving while rolling a spliff and speeding moments before he killed his friend, Jordon Ebanks, in a North Side Road crash more than three and a half years ago. The local man was just 18 years old when the crash happened on Old Robin Road in the early hours of 17 November 2013. Accident experts estimated that Kelly, who did not have a driver’s licence, was doing around 85mph when he lost control on a bend in the road

Kelly pleaded guilty over one year ago to causing death by careless driving and appeared for his sentencing hearing Friday. The court heard details of the crash in which Ebanks sustained multiple injuries and was killed at the scene

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran outlined the case against Kelly, who was also in court to be sentenced for his part in a robbery at a nail salon and several burglaries. He said that because Kelly left the scene and hid in the bushes until the emergency services arrived, police had at first believed that Ebanks was the driver and was in the car alone.

But when the hospital contacted the RCIPS about an injured young man who had arrived at the emergency room covered in fragments of glass but unable to give a plausible account, Kelly was interviewed and eventually confessed. He told police he was the driver of Ebanks’ car because Ebanks was over the limit and didn’t want to drive. He admitted that he was speeding while trying to roll a spliff when he lost control of the Honda Accord.

However, he was not charged for two years. During that time he was hit hard emotionally as a result of causing his friend’s death. His defence attorney, Prathna Bodden from Samson Law, told the court that Kelly, who had an appalling upbringing and suffers from serious mental health problems that have never been properly addressed, spiraled out of control after the crash and culminated in him taking part in an armed heist at a George Town beauty parlour.

Kelly appeared in court alongside Christine Rae Smith and Paul Myles, who are also awaiting sentencing for their part in the joint criminal enterprise at the salon.

The judge is expected to deliver on all of the sentences later this month.

