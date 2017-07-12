Cops to host stolen loot line-up

(CNS): The RCIPS is inviting victims of burglaries to attend a viewing of stolen goods this weekend after they recovered a collection of loot following the arrest of an offender. During a recent search operation, police confiscated a large amount of suspected stolen items. The man involved has been charged but as the case continues, detectives are trying to determine the ownership of the loot.

Police said the haul includes laptops, mobile phones, watches, televisions, decks and musical equipment, construction and power tools. In order to correctly identify ownership of the stolen goods, they are asking people who have had goods stolen from them during a theft or burglary to come take a look this Sunday at the RCIPS offices in Elizabethan Square, George Town.

People are asked to bring some proof of ownership with them, such as receipts, certificates of ownership, serial numbers or the passwords to unlock mobile phones or laptops.

“Items will not be returned to members of the public on the same day,” officials from the RCIPS said, adding that “certain processes” need to be completed first but identifying who owns the goods sets that process in motion.

The police said that those who don’t have the formal information needed to demonstrate ownership could try getting serial numbers or other details from the place where they originally bought the goods. The detectives also suggested that people may be able to prove an item is theirs by identifying marks or damage that would be unique to their missing possessions.

Anyone wishing to view the stolen goods can go to the Amerigo Building at Elizabethan Square on Shedden Road in Central George Town, from 10am – 3pm on Sunday, 16 July.

Category: Crime