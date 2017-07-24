Civil servants to work on PR backlog

(CNS): Government has appointed six administrators who have been trained to assess permanent residency applications to help deal with the backlog of around 1,000 people awaiting a decision. Although the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency has historically made the PR decisions, the law provides for qualified civil servants at the Department of Immigration to also grant PR.

Officials said that following a period of training, the six administrators, who all have senior management and technical experience, will begin reviewing the backlog this week. Five administrators will be working on the applications full time and a sixth part time, which should “significantly accelerate” the decisions, the premier’s office stated.

In his role as the minister responsible for immigration, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the new team would contribute to the efficiency of the overall process.

“I would like to personally acknowledge the men and women who have accepted the challenge to help deliver positive results for the applicants and the people of the Cayman Islands,” he said. “I am confident that the six will perform their duties to the best of their abilities and become a true asset to the team.”

The intention of the process is to review each PR application as quickly as possible, although the premier said this was not a task to be taken lightly.

“The CIG, the ministry and the CSPR board take the procedure of considering and deciding on PR applications very seriously,” he said. “Our main focus is to ensure each application is thoroughly reviewed and given fair consideration.”

McLaughlin said there would soon be an increase in the numbers of applications being considered, but it would not happen overnight.

“The CIG will continue to provide additional support, training and mechanisms to the CSPR board and the new administrators to ensure the highest level of speed going forward,” he said.. “This is a top priority for government and it will continue to be so until this matter is resolved.”

By the end of last week, since the consideration of PR applications began again in May after being stalled for more than three years, the board had reviewed just 53 applications. Of those, 13 have been approved, 16 refused, 17 deferred, four withdrawn and three did not qualify because their application was made after nine years of residency.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Bruce Smith said that while concerns had been raised about applications being deferred after already waiting so long, there were advantages for the applicants.

“The CSPR Board doesn’t want to refuse an application just because the information needed to process it is no longer valid; instead they are deferring in the interests of the applicant by allowing them to provide up-to-date information before a final decision is made,” Smith said.

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics