Carnival to bring jobs as well as fun

(CNS Business): With a trip down memory lane for many local people and a new experience for others, local businessman Matthew Leslie is promising to bring all the fun of the fair to Cayman at the end of this year as well as jobs and businesses opportunities. Leslie said he is in the process of working with US company Midway Carnivals to bring the winter carnival back for some seven weeks from the end of November.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Category: Art & Entertainment, Community, Jobs, Local News