Car was doing 127mph before 7MB fatal smash

(CNS): The 33-year-old man who was driving a black Audi that crashed and burst into flames on the West Bay Road in September 2015 was travelling at 127mph before the crash by the Seven Mile Public Beach. Jessie Perry (21), a passenger in the car, died about a week later, having sustained severe burns in the fire. Conroy Nairne, who was also injured in the collision, pleaded guilty after he was charged in February with causing death by dangerous driving and appeared for a sentence hearing Friday.

After hearing the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran and mitigation from Nairne’s attorney Nick Dixey, visiting judge, Justice Marlene Carter, said she would need time to consider the appropriate sentence.

Moran told the court that the crash was a direct result of the excessive speed. Reconstruction experts calculated this was around 127 mph at the point of the car’s collision on the road, which at the time had a 40mph limit.

The prosecutor said Nairne had first been recorded on CCTV further south on the West Bay Road doing over 104mph shortly before the smash, then by the Ritz-Carlton doing well over 50mph minutes before the smash. A witness said that between the Ritz and the crash site near public beach, the Audi had overtaken him at an extreme speed.

That driver, who was also a volunteer firefighter, was the first on the scene and one of the people who helped pull the couple from the blazing car, which had struck the curb, spun through the air and hit a tree before crash landing and bursting into flames.

Nairne admitted causing the death of Perry as a result of the speed, and his attorney told the court that it was a tragic and heartbreaking case. Perry and Nairne were in a relationship and the couple had been out celebrating her 21st birthday the night before the crash. Since her death he has remained close to her family, supporting them and Perry’s child financially. Dixey told the court that when Nairne goes to jail, the family will suffer another loss.

“Their bereavement is going to be exacerbated,” Dixey said, as he accepted that the Grand Court guidelines require a custodial sentence in case of death by dangerous driving.

Nairne is a hardworking man who has no criminal convictions, the lawyer said as he urged the judge to be lenient. However, he said he couldn’t argue that his client had caused the crash as a result of the excessive speed.

Nairne was bailed to return for sentencing, which is expected to be delivered on 3 August.

