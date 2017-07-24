Bush: I committed no crime
(CNS): The speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly is insisting that he will be completely cleared of the allegations that he groped a casino worker in Florida last week. After returning to Cayman Friday evening amid calls for his resignation, Bush claimed he was wrongfully arrested. He apologised for the uproar caused by the arrest but said he had done nothing wrong and made it clear he would not be resigning.
“I am certain that once my attorney and the prosecutor have an opportunity to review the evidence, the only conclusion that will be reached is that I committed no crime. I expect to be completely exonerated in the near future,” the Cayman Democratic Party leader said. “I regret the attention and concern that my wrongful arrest has caused to my constituents and the great citizens of Cayman.”
A not guilty plea has been filed in the Broward County court by Bush’s attorney, Keith Seltzer, after he was bailed Tuesday on a $1,000 bond and no travel restrictions. Bus was arrested Monday night at a casino in Florida, where he was said to have grabbed the buttocks of a female employee.
Following calls from the opposition for him to step down, Bush accused Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and “his band” of trying to destabilise the government and upset the country. “They should be the last to talk about ethics,” he said.
The opposition issued a statement calling on government to deal with the speaker and restore the “dignity, honour and prestige to the position of the speaker”. However, the government has remained silent and the premier’s office has said that Alden McLaughlin will not comment on the arrest or allegations and what that means for Bush’s future in one of the country’s most prestigious posts.
Although the opposition released what was said to be a collective statement, Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town, said he disagreed that Bush needed to resign as he felt it would destabilize the government.
Meanwhile, CNS readers have been calling for Bush’s head in a poll published on CNS Friday afternoon. Almost 65% of the 700+ voters so far said Bush should resign immediately, and most of them thought he should resign not just from his position as speaker but as MLA for West Bay West as well.
Immature man’s juvenile behavior!!!!
It should not matter whether he is guilty or not, he should resign. Any statesman would do that because it is about the reputation of a country not an individual.
Can we have a referendum and quickly vote him out? Or the politicians force him to be removed? This cannot be one of those jobs where you cannot get fired.
His heart is pure and his hands are clean.
and if this was any regular joe from the Cayman Islands. You would hear nothing but bad things about how this Caymanian has giving us a bad name. There would be no “lawyer” talking about “cultural misunderstanding” and no chance for a regular “caymanian” to pled not guilty because of a cultural misunderstanding.
What Mckeeva, the speaker just told Cayman. is that it is ok to go out and grab females ASS all night (after a few drinks). because, this is Cayman’s culture … oh yeah and WE love to gamble too, even tho its illegal. What about all the illegal gambling Mckeeva is said to be part of? This is a GREAT leader! Are we not proud of our voting outcome. Cause we still have MR.SHY (Alden) who is more than afraid to speak up about the matter. What a coward. Cayman has gone to shit thanks to ALDEN (PPM) and Mckeeva (UDP/CDP) … why cant the people of Cayman just vote these 2 jackasses out!! “Anonymousir”
How much sadder can this get. Even if Mac is not ultimately found guilty, he obviously did something inappropriate enough to get arrested at a casino. Given his very public history with gambling issues and embarrassing himself and his country this is the last place he should be going.
Whether he is found guilty or resigns etc. I would hope that he is never elected again. Just sad what this does for Cayman’s image.
Oh my goodness, how long are we to continue to suffer this immature man’s juvenile behaviour? The Americans have got their hands full with that aberration in the White House making a fool of himself and his country, and we’ve got exactly the same situation over here with the “Honourable” McKeeva Bush. Would it be possible to send him into exile or something?
There is surveillance cameras everywhere in a casino the video will not lie
Those words of his are all he had to say, in order to paint the ‘cultural misunderstanding’ picture for the poor folk.
Wow
This “person” not calling him a “MAN” is seriously sick in the head. He NEVER does nothing wrong!!!! and always blaming others for his screw-ups, really and seriously. He needs some serious help. Please get some ASAP
Mac, this is not about a “crime”. This is about your lack of decency. “Hugging” a woman you have only (maybe) just met is not correct. Your behaviour is deplorable. Resign and then you can hug anyone who will let you. Otherwise, as a multi-generation Caymanian man, I really do hope you will “hug” the wrong woman and she flattens you with a good slap and a swift kick in your privates.
Touching anyone against their will in such a manner is not civilised behaviour.
Love the Tags CNS – “gambling, groping, McKeeva Bush” Couldn’t summarize it better 🙂
Bush has no conscience having the nerve to attack Mr Miller who is and never has been a gambling addict using government funds to fuel his obsession.
Sounds like he’s going to pay off the casino worker not to press charges.
What part of security camera having the tape does Mac the ole fool and idiot understand? He is a major screw up and the Govt needs to ask him to step down. Denial is not going to stop his addictions from happening again. Ask him to step down now!!!!
So groping a female is ok…what kind of message is this????
The face of innocence.
The man is a Disgrace to the Caymanian people and to his position. If he had a bit of respect for his people he would step down however this clown knows that nothing will be done about it and that the Premier not saying a word? I’m I the only one Vexed about this?
These gov people are nothing but stagnant old men trying to rinse the country dry for what ever years they have left on this planet, what a freking role mode for the Caymanian Youths hey!!
