Bush: I committed no crime

(CNS): The speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly is insisting that he will be completely cleared of the allegations that he groped a casino worker in Florida last week. After returning to Cayman Friday evening amid calls for his resignation, Bush claimed he was wrongfully arrested. He apologised for the uproar caused by the arrest but said he had done nothing wrong and made it clear he would not be resigning.

“I am certain that once my attorney and the prosecutor have an opportunity to review the evidence, the only conclusion that will be reached is that I committed no crime. I expect to be completely exonerated in the near future,” the Cayman Democratic Party leader said. “I regret the attention and concern that my wrongful arrest has caused to my constituents and the great citizens of Cayman.”

A not guilty plea has been filed in the Broward County court by Bush’s attorney, Keith Seltzer, after he was bailed Tuesday on a $1,000 bond and no travel restrictions. Bus was arrested Monday night at a casino in Florida, where he was said to have grabbed the buttocks of a female employee.

Following calls from the opposition for him to step down, Bush accused Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller and “his band” of trying to destabilise the government and upset the country. “They should be the last to talk about ethics,” he said.

The opposition issued a statement calling on government to deal with the speaker and restore the “dignity, honour and prestige to the position of the speaker”. However, the government has remained silent and the premier’s office has said that Alden McLaughlin will not comment on the arrest or allegations and what that means for Bush’s future in one of the country’s most prestigious posts.

Although the opposition released what was said to be a collective statement, Kenneth Bryan, the independent member for George Town, said he disagreed that Bush needed to resign as he felt it would destabilize the government.

Meanwhile, CNS readers have been calling for Bush’s head in a poll published on CNS Friday afternoon. Almost 65% of the 700+ voters so far said Bush should resign immediately, and most of them thought he should resign not just from his position as speaker but as MLA for West Bay West as well.

Category: Crime, USA, World News