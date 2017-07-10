Boat stolen from Lime Tree Bay

(CNS): Police are asking for help to track down another stolen boat. The 29ft platoon flat top vessel with a 150HP Yamaha 4-stroke engine was taken from a dock in the canal by Lime Tree Bay, off West Bay Road, some time between 6am on Saturday and 8:30am Sunday, when it was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police