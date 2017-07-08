Board presses on with residency backlog

(CNS): Another six applicants have been granted permanent residency over the past three weeks, as the Caymanian Status and Residency Board presses on with examining around 1,000 outstanding applications that need to be considered after the process was stalled in late 2013. The board has now considered 33 applications since it restarted the consideration process in May, out of which just eight were approved and ten were refused; the rest were withdrawn by the applicants or deferred, and one applicant missed the nine-year application deadline.

The PR backlog has raised considerable controversy for the government, particularly for the premier, who has responsibility for immigration. Alden McLaughlin changed the law when he took office in 2013 to remove the seven-year rollover term limit that had created a barrier to permanent residency access for all work permit holders who did not achieve key employee status, a designation which he also abolished.

The new system was supposed to allow all work permit holders who remained in Cayman for eight years or more to apply for PR while making the process tougher. However, it immediately ran into problems, as the board struggled with applying points in some categories, especially the value of jobs. The courts than compounded the problem when the chief justice found the point system arbitrary and unfair.

The premier commissioner local lawyer David Ritch to review the system. Two years later, the government decided on to solve the problem by giving everyone the same points for their jobs. The Ritch Report, which remains secret despite the pressure on government to release it, is said to contain other recommendations, but it is widely assumed that it also implies that government will have little choice but to grant almost all of the outstanding applicants residency, creating further controversy among unemployed Caymanians.

A recent petition, which campaigners hoped would trigger a people’s referendum, called on government to refuse all of the outstanding PR applications until the local unemployment rate falls and high school and returning college graduates for this year have all found work. However, following comments from the premier that there will be no mass grants as a result of the backlog, that petition has been suspended.

Regardless of the premier’s position on the issue, the government is likely to face a number of legal challenges from people who have been resident for ten years or more and are refused PR. With at least six legal cases already filed and local lawyers shopping around for class action suits relating to the issues, some legal experts now believe this issue will be settled in the courts and not in the ministry responsible for immigration.

Current Numbers of Permanent Residency Applications Reviewed by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency (CSPR) Board

Thursday, 11 May 2017 Thursday, 22 June 2017 Thursday, 29 June 2017 Thursday, 6 July 2017 Number of PR applications considered by the CSPR Board: 2 10 10 11 Number of PR applications approved: 2 1 2 3 Number of PR applications refused: 0 5 4 1 Number of PR applications deferred: 0 2 4 5 Number of PR applications withdrawn by applicant: 0 2 0 1 No power (meaning applicant applied after the 9 year deadline): 0 0 0 1

