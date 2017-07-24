‘All clear’ after fuel terminal fire
(CNS): Fire crews worked for more than eight hours through Sunday night to douse a blaze at the Jackson Point Fuel terminal which saw residents in South Sound evacuated until the early hours of Monday. The Cayman Islands Fire Service gave the all clear for residents to return home shortly before 3:00am after what the potentially dangerous fire was safely extinguished, officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands said. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.
The fire at the Sol fuel distribution centre on South Church Street was reported to the emergency services before 5:00 Sunday evening. The fire service was dispatched to the scene, where a 1,000-foot exclusion zone was established, and residents were evacuated to the Red Cross Shelter in George Town.
The fire was blazing inside a tank containing 15 thousand barrels of fuel. The response was coordinated from a command post that was established at Sunset House and included HMCI staff, fire officers, EMS, police, Sol and the Chief Petroleum Inspector Duke Munroe.
Chief Fire Officer David Hails said there were no injuries.
“We should all be proud of the response from our firefighters and other first responders today. They did a great job and all worked together under challenging circumstances. I am also pleased to report there were no injuries. This was a potentially dangerous fire involving a large quantity of fuel, and our first responders did what needed to be done to keep the public safe,” he stated.
Fire out at Sol Fuel Tank – “All Clear” Evacuation lifted. pic.twitter.com/EKJb9VKvje
— Hazard Management CI (@CINEOC) 24 July 2017
Please get your times right, the fire start to blaze at 2.45pm
Considering the controversy in recent times about the oil terminal not complying with required regulatory static fire protection/sprinkler systems, this is a salutary lesson. Congratulations to the Fire Service and Hazard Management team.enti
Between Jackson Point and the Propane gas storage on Walkers Road, and with the now vast number of residents, and schoolchildren in Term Time, the potential for a disaster is something which no doubt government has as a priority in their Risk Management programme.
Where were all of the residents from the area and Sunset House’s guests relocated to and who covered that expense? Surely Sol should be responsible for any hotel expenses for the night.
Only the brave can put their life on the line at a moments notice. Big thank you.
Thank you to all our hard working first responders!
Plans should immediately be put in place to relocate the fuel farm, and zone off the area accordingly for no residential development.
If the not so wise one from the East wants to lay down in front of the bulldozer with his Michael Manley trick let him this time.
So what is the plan for the affected diesel? They better not try and sell it, I don’t want that crap messing up my vehicle!
Shout out to the fire fighters who risked their lives to get the fire extinguished!
On the positive side they did keep the fire from spreading but people need to ask why did it take so long to put the fire out.
