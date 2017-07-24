‘All clear’ after fuel terminal fire

(CNS): Fire crews worked for more than eight hours through Sunday night to douse a blaze at the Jackson Point Fuel terminal which saw residents in South Sound evacuated until the early hours of Monday. The Cayman Islands Fire Service gave the all clear for residents to return home shortly before 3:00am after what the potentially dangerous fire was safely extinguished, officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands said. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.

The fire at the Sol fuel distribution centre on South Church Street was reported to the emergency services before 5:00 Sunday evening. The fire service was dispatched to the scene, where a 1,000-foot exclusion zone was established, and residents were evacuated to the Red Cross Shelter in George Town.

The fire was blazing inside a tank containing 15 thousand barrels of fuel. The response was coordinated from a command post that was established at Sunset House and included HMCI staff, fire officers, EMS, police, Sol and the Chief Petroleum Inspector Duke Munroe.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails said there were no injuries.

“We should all be proud of the response from our firefighters and other first responders today. They did a great job and all worked together under challenging circumstances. I am also pleased to report there were no injuries. This was a potentially dangerous fire involving a large quantity of fuel, and our first responders did what needed to be done to keep the public safe,” he stated.

Fire out at Sol Fuel Tank – “All Clear” Evacuation lifted. pic.twitter.com/EKJb9VKvje — Hazard Management CI (@CINEOC) 24 July 2017

Category: Local News