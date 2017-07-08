Airport security beefed up to meet US demands

(CNS): The airport has begun implementing new security measures and is urging passengers to check in more than two hours before their flights to ensure they have time to go through the new system. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority said the procedures are in compliance with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) recent changes to aviation security requirements for flights arriving into the US and the closer scrutiny of electronic devices larger than a cell phone.

Travellers will now need to place these items in a separate bin for screening, as is currently the case with laptops. Officials said that the TSA policy is designed to enhance passenger and aviation sector safety and is intended reduce the number of bags ultimately requiring manual inspection.

“While passengers get used to the new system, processing time may be a little slower than normal, especially during peak travel periods such as weekends and holidays,” said CIAA Chief of Security Shane Bothwell. “This is why all travellers are encouraged to allow themselves plenty of time prior to their scheduled time of departure.”

Bothwell explained that there are no changes to what is permitted in carry-on bags. “Passengers can be assured that our security team will be available to help guide them through the screening checkpoints as quickly and efficiently

as possible,” he added.

Category: Local News