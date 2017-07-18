Doctor dies after being hit by taxi

(CNS) Updated: The police have confirmed that Dr Vary Anetta Jones-Leslie (62), from Jamaica, died at the George Town hospital earlier this morning as a result of the injuries she sustained when she was hit by a taxi outside the airport yesterday. Police said that the 69-year-old man, from Bodden Town, who was driving the van has been released from hospital and the investigation continues.

Following the news yesterday about the accident, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that his ministry would be looking at strengthening existing safety protocols at the airport to prevent future incidents.

“With details still unfolding the matter is currently under investigation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS),” he said. “The relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Tourism, Cayman Islands Airports Authority and Public Transportation Unit are assisting the RCIPS wherever possible and we will also be looking at strengthening existing safety protocols at the airport and its environs, in an effort to prevent such incidents happening in the future.”

The physician who was visiting Cayman for a short period of work at the hospital was struck by the taxi as she crossed the road outside the airport close to Andy’s Rent-a-car at around 10:45am Monday.

