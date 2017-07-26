64% of CNS readers call for Bush to step down
(CNS): A straw poll posted by CNS on Friday found that 64% of readers who took part want Speaker of the Legislative Assembly McKeeva Bush to resign immediately, following his embarrassing arrest in Florida for allegedly groping a casino waitress. Almost 62% of those who said he should resign at some point (now, if he is charged or found guilty) said he should give up his seat as the representative for West Bay West as well as his prestigious and lucrative job as speaker.
Bush has continued to denied any wrongdoing and has insisted he will be completely exonerated. However, his accuser made a sworn affidavit to police in Broward county, stating that Bush groped her buttocks against her will in the casino where she worked. Police said they had viewed CCTV footage supporting the allegation before they arrested Bush.
Cayman’s speaker spent just one night in the county jail before being released on a $1,000 bond with no conditions. The incident took place on the 17 July and the Seminole police department has just 12 days lefts left to decide if the case will proceed or not.
Bush, who apologised for the negative attention the incident caused, claimed he was wrongfully arrested and his lawyer has suggested it was a cultural misunderstanding.
While the premier has remained silent on the issue and refused to comment on the arrest of his former political foe turned coalition partner, the opposition has called on the government to deal with Bush and the embarrassing attention his arrest attracted. CNS readers are also making it clear they want Bush to step away from the political scene.
Hundreds of comments posted on this website over the last week since the story broke indicate that many people do not believe Bush is fit to remain in such a prestigious post. Over the last four days more than 850 people voted in the online poll and 64% said he should resign regardless of the outcome; another 29% said he should step down if he is charged or found guilty. However, just over 7% of readers remained staunchly loyal to the CDP leader and political veteran, voting that he should never resign.
Most of those who took part also called for him to give up his constituency seat as well as the speaker’s post, while 37% felt he should remain as the WBW representative.
While the accusation that Bush committed an indecency related offence has caused public concern, many CNS readers have also raised the issue of Bush’s persistent gambling. His use of a government credit card in casinos while he was premier in 2010 led to his eventual removal from office and charges of misconduct.
Although Bush was acquitted of all charges, as it became clear there was no law against public servants using government supplied credit cards provided they paid back what they spent, the case revealed that Bush was a regular player of slot machines. It also revealed that he had spent many hundreds of thousands of dollars gambling during his first year in office as premier.
That face though…. The wonder and confusion. Someone has just pulled the proverbial rug right out from under him.
I’m surprised he’s not feigning Momentary Lapse in Sanity. Like he doesn’t realize exactly, that he’s not in Cayman and might not get away with this one.
Honestly it doesn’t even matter whether he did it or not anymore. The negative publicity is enough.
Especially when you’re in the act of contradicting your own countries laws (gambling) every time your sh*t hits the fan.
How are we supposed to take our own country seriously when our higher ups don’t?
the man broke man! cant you understand that? first of all he spent a million probably fighting credit card fiasco the other day..just to be exonerated…then he has a terrible gambling habbit? he need the highest honest paid job in government?😣😣😣😮
He said it was a cultural misunderstanding? Here we have the Speaker of the House saying it’s okay to grope women if you are Caymanian….
He should step down before he falls down, or grabs someone’s …..oh.
He should resign if he had any decency in his heart. Alden’s silence is deafening…
Could we at least take away his title ‘Honourable’, and replace it with ‘Laughable’?
none of the politicians should be giving the title “honourable’. that should be earned not giving.
Leave our representative Mr. Bush alone. If he is found guilty then that will be a different story. This is a witch hunt! More foreigners just trying to destabilize our home. Mr. Bush is a true man for us.
You read too much Trump 12.27…most of the comments are from Caymanians it would appear…and a witch hunt is not necessary, the witch is in the open for all the world to see.
We have Dive Tourism, Medical Tourism, Sports Tourism, and just plain Vacation Tourism in Cayman. Maybe Mac is trying to get free publicity for a new product; Groping Tourism. he was just letting the world know it is OK to come to Cayman and behave that way ’cause it is our culture”. Just for your information the definition of Groping: “feel or fondle (someone) for sexual pleasure, especially against their will.”
The figures show that 61 respondents chose option 4 (never) for Q1 but 89 respondents to question 2 voted that he should resign from neither post. This seems to be an anomaly. CNS, any insights on the likely cause?
CNS: No idea. There is some wiggle room, in that some people answer one question but not another, but it doesn’t fully explain. For example, respondent #854 answered Q1: Only of he is found guilty, and Q2: Neither
Your guess is as good as mine as to why.
You are trying to work out the thought processes of those that support Mac. That cannot be done. Perhaps between Q1 and Q2 they sobered up or took a hit of crack or something.
.However, just over 7% of readers remained staunchly loyal to the CDP leader …… YOU 7% are part of the Cayman Islands problems, thanks for contributions!
“Anonymousir”
Nothing more to say except that I do not believe that Bush is a “persistent player of slot machines”. He gambles on much higher stakes games – cards, dice, etc. He feels so important.
If the CCTV of the slot machine use associated with the credit card infraction had been available, I feel confident that we would not have seen Bush but one (or more) of his associates playing slots with the funds coming from the credit card associated account. That would have been the positive proof of the credit card misuse.
If McKeeva falls then Alden falls and the Premier won’t let that happen
McKeeva = lowlife. Alden = wimp.
Alden and McKeeva = Kindred Spirits keeper of each other’s secrets and political destiny. They need one another to survive their actions prove it.
Alden’s family motto “Why do the right hard thing, when you can do the soft easy spineless thing?”
Alden has failed for the last 4 years…he just wants to extend the failure for another 4 years.
#facts
Hon. Bush…..is groping my mother or sister cultural? if not groping is hugging her waist and pulling her close cultural? If not hugging her is gentle touching her on the shoulder cultural? Would groping, hugging or toughing a male employee be cultural?
Wat? I think you can just ask if it’s acceptable to touch anyone in such a manner against their will.
give him a raise! tha how it works in cayman 😂
