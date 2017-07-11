$200k of Tomlinson donations revealed

(CNS): Records held by the Elections Office of the full expense returns for all candidates have revealed that during the eight weeks before the May poll, former hospital boss and surgeon Dr Steve Tomlinson gave almost $200,000 in donations to ten independent candidates running in the election. This is over and above the money Tomlinson spent directly on generic signs calling on people not to vote on party lines, as well as other sponsorship or donations he gave to candidates before the official start of the campaign.

Out of the ten candidates who acknowledged donations from Tomlinson on their expense returns, only two candidates were successful. Kenneth Bryan, who said he received $20,000 for his George Town Central campaign from the doctor, secured his seat and sits in opposition.

When CNS asked Austin Harris on 31 March if he was part of the Tomlinson group of candidates, he denied being sponsored by the doctor, but his expense return shows he received $10,000 for his Prospect campaign. He was successful and is the only candidate who was backed by Tomlinson to make it to the government benches.

Tomlinson’s single largest donation went to Ellio Solomon, who received $30,000 for his George Town West campaign, where he secured 93 votes — less than 11% of the turnout. The second largest amount was for $25,000, which went to Catherine Tyson, who lost her deposit after receiving just 78 votes, or 8.4% of the vote in George Town South.

Burns Rankin, who ran unsuccessfully in West Bay South, also received $25,000 from Tomlinson, according to the expense records. Although Rankin proved to be another poor return for the doctor, as he won just 56 votes (less than 5.7% of the turnout) and lost his deposit, he did not come last in the constituency; Laura Young, who received $12,000 from Tomlinson, also lost her deposit after she polled 5.24% of the ballot, or just 52 votes.

But Tomlinson’s worst investment in a candidate was the $20,000 he donated to BTE candidate Arnold Berry, who received only 41 votes, or just over 3.6% of the entire poll in that constituency.

Tomlinson also donated over $12,600 to Sarah Orrett in WBN, another $20,000 to Kenrick Webster in GTE and $20,000 to Raul Gonzalez in Newlands. All three retained their deposits but fell far short of the numbers needed to be in contention for the respective seats.

Exactly how much Tomlinson spent on the election is not easy to calculate. While the election records show he spent almost $200,000 during the official eight week campaign period on the ten candidates who revealed the sponsorship, there is no obligation for Tomlinson to reveal how much he spent on the generic anti-political party promotion. Also, donations made and spent before the campaign started do not have to be declared in the expense returns and no candidate is required to reveal donations under $5,000.

