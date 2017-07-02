2½M visitors needed to make cruise port viable
(CNS): Cayman will need to attract between 2.3 and 2.5 million cruise passengers per year if the proposed cruise berthing facility in George Town is to be financially viable. The number comes from the latest, as yet unpublished, consultants’ report on how the controversial cruise port project can be financed. Such numbers, which represent a more than 45% increase over the figures for the last two years, are likely to push the local infrastructure and attractions to the limit.
Tour operators are already complaining about the pressure at Stingray City in particular. If the number of cruise visitors rose to the levels that the consultants found were needed for the passenger fees to cover the cost of the project, this could have a profoundly negative impact on the island.
In 2015, over 1,716,800 cruise passengers arrived in Cayman and last year the year-end figure was just over 1,711,800 — some of the best figures for more than a decade — but the numbers of visitors at times was the maximum that Grand Cayman can cope with. But in order to cover the financial costs, the island would need to see an increase of over 800,000 visitors, which raises questions about how the infrastructure and natural attractions would cope.
The development of piers will not change the seasonal element of cruise tourism, which means that this significant increase in passenger numbers would be concentrated in less than six months of the year.
While a number of tour operators and downtown merchants are still backing the project, there are many stakeholders in the tourism industry that are opposed. Others also have deep reservations because of the pressure such an increase in the number of cruise visitors coming to Cayman on mega ships could cause. Since the environmental impact assessment was first conducted on the PPM government’s plans, tourism stakeholders warned that the number of annual visitors needed to finance the project would be too high.
Balancing the experiences of overnight guests with accommodating cruise passengers has long been a concern for many of those involved in tourism.The need to increase passengers by such a significant amount is bound to upset that balance, leading to a possible decline in the overnight visitors.
Many believe that Cayman’s more popular attractions are over subscribed already and one tour operator told CNS this week that Stingray City is becoming “dangerous”.
Such an increase in passenger numbers would also see overcrowding on Seven Mile Beach. And given that a significant number of snorkelling and dive sites in the George Town area would be lost as a result of the construction of the port, the remaining underwater attractions would be subjected to further pressures, which local conservationists do not believe would be sustainable.
CNS reached out to the minister and chief officer for tourism last week for comment about how Cayman would cope with the increase in passenger numbers, but we have still not received a response.
Category: Economy, Marine Environment, Politics
I would love to know how much has been spent on consultants reports over the last decade and…nothing has happened. Meanwhile at the dump….nothing has happened. Does anything ever actually happen? How do I become a consultant?
0
0
we can easily afford it Mr Bush is on a trip now trying to win us the money….
6
1
This report is excellent. Now act on it. If it requires 2.5m visits a year to pay for a $300m dock, how much can you budget for a 1.8m passenger dock to break even. $50m? Great!!! That’s your budget now go and do a little value engineering and determine what a $50m dock would look like and where in the island it would be. For reference, Falmouth, Amber Cove, and Banana Walk all likely cost far less than $50m.
1
1
Wow the danger of this and the danger of that? Blow me timbers!! Could we not just start feeding in another area or two and have 3-4 stingray cities or are they endangered too? George Town is for “Tourism”. Why are so many vehicles driving downtown when they could take Eastern Avenue? Its never that busy throughout the day. Most of the tour bus drivers use it as a shortcut.
Crime will continue to rise until you teach 11-12 th graders to prepare with Math and English and drop the Patois when working or looking for a job in Cayman. The Jamaicans speak good English when they are working.
For the future Gov’t will have to allow development in the Central Mangrove it’s cheaper to developed large acreages. By the way if they WANT to protect it why don’t they buy it with the 40 million in reserve????
0
9
Think about this! Currently, the PEOPLE of the Cayman Islands do not pay one red cent to bring cruise passengers on this island. Not one penny. What happens, if the country gets stuck paying the bill or cruise tourism declines, due to any situation out of our hands. What then? Who is going to be there to pay for this berthing facility? Taxes my friends… Taxes from the people of the Cayman Islands, that is who!
10
1
Every other 2 bit island in the Caribbean has a cruise terminal or two. There is no real reason why Cayman should not have as well. The dropping of anchors in George Town over the last several hundred years has done more damage than a one time build of a proper cruise facility.
10
27
Permanent moorings?
7
1
JUST DON’T DO IT
26
5
Exactly! Agreed!
C’mon folks 300 Million on a cruise port?
How is this even being fiscally responsible?
14
2
Talk about taking the Govt “rosy projection” model to absurd levels.
Hopefully the FFR will shut this down before the PPM and cronies drive the country’s finances over the drop off.
Very bad idea!
25
5
The environment on and around your island is already negatively impacted, but not by tourists. The lack of oversight by the DOE and the neglect to halt inland destruction in order to build hotels is your problem. That’s on your government. And by the way, if you do not get a handle on the growing crime and the tension between locals and expats, a port will be the least of your concerns as your tourism will naturally decrease
20
3
Locals vs Expats or the other way around. Start by respecting the locals as you are only a guest with permission to work here ! Flights leaving everyday btw.
1
3
The cruise port will be the death of the stingray city sandbar. Those poor stingrays are already exploited to the max!
25
5
Another bad and expensive idea brought to you by Moses, Alden and the PPM government. They have learnt nothing from the Clifton Hunter project. Building more monolithic monuments to their egos and agendas of a select few merchants will push these islands to a third world existence while they enjoy their fat pensions and benefits.
11
1
We simply don’t have the infrastructure to support this many visitors in GT harbor. Residents will be stuck in traffic trying to get to work until 11am with that much congestion in town!!
Forget the stupid cruise port and fix the dump!
36
4
Yup! True True!
9
1
Point blank range
4
1
Where are the additional 800,000 people going to use the bathroom? Can I get a figure on toilet roll import contingency and cost?
9
2