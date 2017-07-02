2½M visitors needed to make cruise port viable

(CNS): Cayman will need to attract between 2.3 and 2.5 million cruise passengers per year if the proposed cruise berthing facility in George Town is to be financially viable. The number comes from the latest, as yet unpublished, consultants’ report on how the controversial cruise port project can be financed. Such numbers, which represent a more than 45% increase over the figures for the last two years, are likely to push the local infrastructure and attractions to the limit.

Tour operators are already complaining about the pressure at Stingray City in particular. If the number of cruise visitors rose to the levels that the consultants found were needed for the passenger fees to cover the cost of the project, this could have a profoundly negative impact on the island.

In 2015, over 1,716,800 cruise passengers arrived in Cayman and last year the year-end figure was just over 1,711,800 — some of the best figures for more than a decade — but the numbers of visitors at times was the maximum that Grand Cayman can cope with. But in order to cover the financial costs, the island would need to see an increase of over 800,000 visitors, which raises questions about how the infrastructure and natural attractions would cope.

The development of piers will not change the seasonal element of cruise tourism, which means that this significant increase in passenger numbers would be concentrated in less than six months of the year.

While a number of tour operators and downtown merchants are still backing the project, there are many stakeholders in the tourism industry that are opposed. Others also have deep reservations because of the pressure such an increase in the number of cruise visitors coming to Cayman on mega ships could cause. Since the environmental impact assessment was first conducted on the PPM government’s plans, tourism stakeholders warned that the number of annual visitors needed to finance the project would be too high.

Balancing the experiences of overnight guests with accommodating cruise passengers has long been a concern for many of those involved in tourism.The need to increase passengers by such a significant amount is bound to upset that balance, leading to a possible decline in the overnight visitors.

Many believe that Cayman’s more popular attractions are over subscribed already and one tour operator told CNS this week that Stingray City is becoming “dangerous”.

Such an increase in passenger numbers would also see overcrowding on Seven Mile Beach. And given that a significant number of snorkelling and dive sites in the George Town area would be lost as a result of the construction of the port, the remaining underwater attractions would be subjected to further pressures, which local conservationists do not believe would be sustainable.

CNS reached out to the minister and chief officer for tourism last week for comment about how Cayman would cope with the increase in passenger numbers, but we have still not received a response.

