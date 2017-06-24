Work to improve Crewe Road safety

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) will be working on parts of Crewe Road this summer to make “functional and safety improvements” to the Smith Road intersection and widen the road near the Silver Oaks Roundabout. As Dart continues its ambitious road works near Camana Bay and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway project, the NRA is working on several other projects in addition to the Linford Pierson Highway.

Officials said the work on the Crewe Road and Smith Road intersection will start on 4 July and continue through the summer in order to finish the project while schools are on break and reduce commuter delays after they resume.

The work includes reforming the existing traffic islands and the construction of a mini-roundabout to create a new junction. This is intended to increase safety by reducing the operational speed of the junction and setting clearer vehicle priorities at each approach.

When it is finished, drivers approaching the junction from the north and traveling eastbound who intend to travel along Agnes Way will keep right and must negotiate the mini-roundabout, the NRA said in a release. Those approaching the junction from the north and traveling eastbound onto Crewe Road will keep left to avoid the mini-roundabout and continue onwards.

Paving and the construction of concrete curbs will form the new island layout but the junction will fit within the existing road reserve and will not require additional widening.

The project to widen Crewe Road from the Silver Oaks Roundabout through to Navis Close is intended to accommodate a centre turn lane, the NRA explained. It will include geometric improvements and a two-lane entry onto the Silver Oaks roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow in the eastbound direction.

Work will include drainwell drilling and construction, road re-grading and the construction of new curbs and sidewalks. The relocation of water meters and several utility poles previously positioned in the new road reserve have already been done. Engineers will ultimately construct a three-lane carriageway, with one traveling lane eastbound, one lane traveling westbound and a central turn lane for turning movements.

The work will deal with roadway drainage by means of re-grading the roadway and installing new curbs and drainwells. There are also plans to improve pedestrian accessibility and safety by providing a continuous sidewalk along the northern side of Crewe Road.

The NRA has made landowners and businesses in the affected areas aware of the proposed changes and provided a point of contact for people with questions or feedback ([email protected]).

Meanwhile, drivers along Linford Pierson Highway’s west-bound lane are reminded that it will be closed on Sunday, 25 June, from 7 am to 4 pm, and the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be closed from the Butterfield Roundabout to the Century 21 Roundabout from 5 am on Sunday, 25 June, until 6am Monday, 26 June.

To avoid any delays in ambulance and emergency response during these road closures, the Health Services Authority reminds all road users to be vigilant of emergency vehicles and pull over to the side of the road to allow them passage.

