West Bay teen charged over stabbing

(CNS): A 15-year-old boy from West Bay has been charged with stabbing another teenager in an incident on the West Bay Road area outside a fast food restaurant at around 9pm on 3 June. The boy was arrested on Sunday and was due to appear in court Monday after he was charged with wounding with intent. Police confirmed that the victim, who had been in a critical but stable condition, has now been released from hospital.

The victim, who is also 15, was stabbed in the chest after encountering a group of boys he said he knew when he left Burger King.

