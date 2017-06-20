Webster guilty on all four counts
(CNS): Errington Webster (55) was found guilty Tuesday on all four counts relating to a sexual assault on a teenage girl. The former firefighter and one-time political hopeful was remanded in custody immediately after the verdict, as Justice Charles Quin said the charges on which Webster was found guilty were too serious to extend his bail until the sentencing, which will take place in August. It took the five women and two men on the jury just over two hours of deliberation to convict Webster of three counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency.
Webster, who had insisted he was innocent throughout the trial, despite the explicit and damning video evidence of him masturbating in front of the girl in his truck, hung his head as the guilty result was read out to the court by the jury forewoman.
Following the verdict, Kevin Ashworth, the senior police officer in the RCIPS unit that deals with sex offenders, told the media that he welcomed the verdict “and the recognition that the kind of behaviour that took place with a 13-year-old child is unacceptable and criminal”.
“We want to acknowledge in particular the young victim in the matter who bravely testified and encourage any other young people who have experienced any form of abuse to follow her example and contact the Department of Children and Family Services, the police or any other trusted source. This was a challenging and complex matter, as are most cases of this type, but the service of justice is paramount in any cases involving crimes against children. Investigators working with the Multi- agency Safeguarding Hub, also known as MASH, together with the ODPP will pursue them with tenacity and diligence,” Ashworth added.
Webster is scheduled to be sentenced on 16 August. The court has ordered both a social enquiry into his background and a victim impact statement to help the court in its decision over the time he will serve.
Is it not about time that convicted offenders are made to pay their legal costs?
Iam sick of having to pay for lengthy trials where these villainous perpetrators have deliberately drawn out proceedings, despite the fact that they were obviously guilty,yet chose to continue to lie, in the hope that they would get a reduced sentence, under some belief they might get let off under a technicality.
I would have thought that the Crown should seize their assets where possible, to pay for this mischief or at the very least make them work their sentence to do so.
19
0
I welcome the verdict. It didn’t matter that the girl wanted gifts or money the fact is she was a child!!
Even if she wanted or was trying to blackmail him, if he wasn’t there, she would not have had anything to black mail him with.
I know Mr. McField was only trying to defend his client but it is despicable when people try to blame and shame the victim.
I don’t know the young lady or her reputation but to all those who keep talking about her past deeds,it does not change the fact that she is a child and he is a grown man, with grandchildren.
How would he react if someone had done this to his daughter?
29
1
Throw the book at him…to make this go to trial even with the video evidence…shameful.
26
0
the system here is a joke, so much sexual predators, we need a paedophile list and have them know who they are, everytime they move they have it on their house shame them for who they are, disgusting vile pieces of trash.
18
1
Throw this sick, deranged predator UNDER the prison! If he never sees the light of day again, it’s soon enough.
13
0
When he gets out of jail maybe his ” blame the victim ” attorney will let him babysit HIS children. Who sends 1200 texts to a 13 yr old ? I’m sure there are other victims out there as he ” loved ” children.
55
0
I’d like to add a fourth charge of ‘Handling swollen goods’.
Disgusting defense claiming the 13 year old was to blame. Well done RCIPS, great job in bringing this scumbag in.
60
1
Give him life, disgusting vile human deserves nothing but hell
44
1
What a horrible unrepentant lying paedophile – one of many, in circles of trust, roaming our communities. Hopefully more of his victims come forward prior to sentencing. He should be chemically castrated. Glad the prosecution team and jury got this one right.
48
2
These Islands have a lot of rapists living amongst good people. No offense but I have noticed a lot of Caymanian makes are the ones being convicted. They are raping their own family members. This is SAD AND SICK!
38
2
Filthy bastard, prolonging the pain by going to trial too.
Considering he was going to run to be an MLA, this almost makes some of the candidates look good. Almost.
43
0
Scientist what in the hell you gone and done?
10
0
Thank God the jury had commonsense. Really his defense was I right handed. Calm down there OJ. To bad he didn’t have Johnny Cochran.
24
2
Bravo to the young girl who bravely brought her story forward. Round of applause to the Prosecutor and the Jury for ultimately putting this scumbag in prison. What we need now is a national register of sexual predators.
53
0
A very sad episode from all sides. I hope healing comes.
18
7