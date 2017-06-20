Webster guilty on all four counts

(CNS): Errington Webster (55) was found guilty Tuesday on all four counts relating to a sexual assault on a teenage girl. The former firefighter and one-time political hopeful was remanded in custody immediately after the verdict, as Justice Charles Quin said the charges on which Webster was found guilty were too serious to extend his bail until the sentencing, which will take place in August. It took the five women and two men on the jury just over two hours of deliberation to convict Webster of three counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency.

Webster, who had insisted he was innocent throughout the trial, despite the explicit and damning video evidence of him masturbating in front of the girl in his truck, hung his head as the guilty result was read out to the court by the jury forewoman.

Following the verdict, Kevin Ashworth, the senior police officer in the RCIPS unit that deals with sex offenders, told the media that he welcomed the verdict “and the recognition that the kind of behaviour that took place with a 13-year-old child is unacceptable and criminal”.

“We want to acknowledge in particular the young victim in the matter who bravely testified and encourage any other young people who have experienced any form of abuse to follow her example and contact the Department of Children and Family Services, the police or any other trusted source. This was a challenging and complex matter, as are most cases of this type, but the service of justice is paramount in any cases involving crimes against children. Investigators working with the Multi- agency Safeguarding Hub, also known as MASH, together with the ODPP will pursue them with tenacity and diligence,” Ashworth added.

Webster is scheduled to be sentenced on 16 August. The court has ordered both a social enquiry into his background and a victim impact statement to help the court in its decision over the time he will serve.

