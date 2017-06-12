WB man charged in gang shooting

(CNS): The police have charged Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks (25) from West Bay in connection with a shooting rampage in George Town in the early hours of 3 June. Although officers recovered shell casings from one of the scenes, he has been charged at this stage with possession of an imitation gun. However, the case is still under investigation and further charges could be forthcoming. Ebanks was remanded in custody until later this month.

Ebanks is accused of being one of at least three men who fired on another local man outside the Roof Top Bar on Mary Street. Following that shooting, another fifteen shots were fired at a house in Myles Road, a short distance away.

No one was injured, even though a considerable number of shots were fired, but the indiscriminate shooting has raised significant concern for police.

CNS Note: The picture that was posted with this article initially was mistakenly labelled as being Joshua “Patchy” Ebanks. The correct picture has now been added.



