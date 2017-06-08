Venzuelans confess to drug smuggling

(CNS): Three Venezuelan men who were arrested for drug trafficking in a drug operation last week admitted in court Thursday to smuggling almost two kilos of cocaine. Lesme Romualdo Perez Ruiz (51), Jose Leonardo Parra Ferrini (32) and Yoandry Jose Morales Moloina (22) were all jointly charged with knowingly being concerned with the importation of a controlled drug, namely the 1.814kg of cocaine.

Having entered guilty pleas, all three were remanded in custody until later this month, when they are expected to be sentenced.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man from Bodden Town who was arrested during the same raid has not been charged but remains on police bail, RCIPS officials stated.

