UK’s Peru ambassador to succeed Kilpatrick

(CNS): The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has appointed Anwar Bokth Choudhury as the next governor of the Cayman Islands. Choudhury (58), who is currently based in Lima as Britain’s ambassador to Peru, will take up his appointment in March 2018, according to a release from the FCO. The next governor was born in Bangladesh and is Muslim. He served in the RAF before joining the ministry of defence, and was head-hunted to the FCO ranks from the Cabinet office.

Choudhury joined the Foreign Office in 2003 and became high commissioner to his native Bangladesh in 2004, where he was injured in a bomb attack that year at the Hazrat Shahjalal shrine in a terrorist attack.

In 2008 he served as Director International Institutions responsible for multilateral policy. He has also worked on initiatives to improve the FCO, where he was presented the Institute of Government award for ‘Inspiration in Government’ for his work on Diplomatic Excellence.

He is married to Momina Choudhury and has three children.

Helen Kilpatrick, who has been a relatively low-key representative is expected to leave the Cayman Islands early next year.

Anwar Choudhury Curriculum Vitae:

2013 – present Lima, Her Majesty’s Ambassador 2012 – 2013 FCO, Director, Diplomatic Excellence 2008 – 2011 FCO, Director, International Institutions 2004 – 2008 Dhaka, British High Commissioner 2000 – 2004 Cabinet Office, Director, E-Government 1995 – 1999 Ministry of Defence, Assistant Director 1993 – 1995 Royal Air Force, Strategist 1986 – 1992 Siemens Plessey plc, Consultant

