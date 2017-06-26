UK’s Peru ambassador to succeed Kilpatrick
(CNS): The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has appointed Anwar Bokth Choudhury as the next governor of the Cayman Islands. Choudhury (58), who is currently based in Lima as Britain’s ambassador to Peru, will take up his appointment in March 2018, according to a release from the FCO. The next governor was born in Bangladesh and is Muslim. He served in the RAF before joining the ministry of defence, and was head-hunted to the FCO ranks from the Cabinet office.
Choudhury joined the Foreign Office in 2003 and became high commissioner to his native Bangladesh in 2004, where he was injured in a bomb attack that year at the Hazrat Shahjalal shrine in a terrorist attack.
In 2008 he served as Director International Institutions responsible for multilateral policy. He has also worked on initiatives to improve the FCO, where he was presented the Institute of Government award for ‘Inspiration in Government’ for his work on Diplomatic Excellence.
He is married to Momina Choudhury and has three children.
Helen Kilpatrick, who has been a relatively low-key representative is expected to leave the Cayman Islands early next year.
Anwar Choudhury Curriculum Vitae:
|2013 – present
|Lima, Her Majesty’s Ambassador
|2012 – 2013
|FCO, Director, Diplomatic Excellence
|2008 – 2011
|FCO, Director, International Institutions
|2004 – 2008
|Dhaka, British High Commissioner
|2000 – 2004
|Cabinet Office, Director, E-Government
|1995 – 1999
|Ministry of Defence, Assistant Director
|1993 – 1995
|Royal Air Force, Strategist
|1986 – 1992
|Siemens Plessey plc, Consultant
Category: Local News, Politics
Take a look at the deliberate breaches of the right to education under the ECHR whereby the territory fails to fulfill its obligation to provide free primary and secondary children to resident children and deliberately discriminates on the basis of national origin.
0
0
peru is no preparation for the grand caymans!
0
0
Darkest Peru is no joke, trust me.
0
0
Yes Governor, don’t be put off by the sentiments on this forum.
Although I know it will all be very familiar considering your background and naturalized citizenship.
Tigers, stripes and all that jazz…even far from home – the nerve, eh?
0
1
A return to the old form, career diplomat gets sunset posting to the Caribbean. One who has been off the front lines for most of his career but nonetheless has a long history of service. Also a continuation of the appointment of diplomats of higher calibre than we had in-between Owen and Taylor (Dinwiddy and Jack were out of their depth). Finally, another nudge towards diversity but this time on an ethnic basis rather than gender. Overall an interesting appointment that suggests the UK is not too concerned about Cayman’s fundamental health at this time.
0
0
Whodat missed the cut again? Unemployment rate remains unchanged.
0
0
Welcome Mr. Choudhury. Please don’t be put off by some of the gibberish written in the comments section of this website.
10
2