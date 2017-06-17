Two hospitalized in early morning smash

(CNS): Two people ended up in hospital Saturday morning following a crash on Shamrock Road at around 4:20am. A Honda Accord and a Honda Civic collided near Agricola Drive, Bodden Town. Police, fire-crews and paramedics attended the scene, and the drivers, who were both alone in their cars, were taken to the George Town hospital. Neither of them received life threatening injuries but both vehicles received extensive damage, the RCIPS stated.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact PC Orville Harris at the Traffic Management Unit at 649-6254 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Category: Local News