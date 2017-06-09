Two arrested over smuggling exotic pets

(CNS): Officials from the Customs Department have confirmed that a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Bodden Town were arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with what appears to be smuggling of exotic pets. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said that an “unsecured animal created a scare” on board a Cayman Airways flight from Miami to Grand Cayman. The animal was identified as a Petaurus Breviceps, commonly known as a sugar glider.

According to other reports made to CNS, several passengers spotted the animal loose on the aircraft, as the couple allegedly secreted the small exotic animal in their clothing. When the aircraft arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport, they were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences related to the matter but they have since been released on bail.

CNS understands that related searches may have also been conducted and further illegally imported species may have been found. One of the arrested individuals is understood to be related to a serving member of the Legislative Assembly.

While it is very rare to hear of arrests in connection to the smuggling of exotic animals, CNS has learned that there is a small black-market trade in the Cayman Islands, where animals can change hands for significant sums of cash.

Category: Crime, Customs