Turtle hatchlings threatened by lights and fire

(CNS): As Cayman moves into the wild turtle nesting season and hopes are high that numbers will continue on the upward trend, the Department of Environment is urging people not to light fires on the beach. Not only are beach bonfires illegal without a permit, they also pose a real danger to the young hatchlings. Researchers raised concerns that they are seeing a lot of remnants of bonfires around areas where they expect turtles are nesting. This adds to the list of many challenges in the fight to protect the endangered marine animals.

Another major threat is lighting along beachfront homes.

Owners are urged every season to keep the outside lights on their homes that are facing the sea dimmed, but not everyone is taking the requests on board and lights are still confusing the baby turtles, who head towards the lights instead of the sea when they hatch. This means that they die from dehydration, exhaustion, or are run over by cars. The DoE has information on its website about turtle friendly lighting here.

In recent years there has been a dramatic and encouraging increase in sea turtle nesting numbers. But with more nests now on developed beaches, the threats to turtles have also increased, making the continued recovery and survival of the nesting population in the Cayman Islands uncertain.

Illegal take also continues to be one of the most serious threats, with several adult turtles taken each season when they come up to nest, which has a tremendous impact on an already critically small nesting group. The other threat is people driving on the beach during the nesting season, as the weight of vehicles can crush emerging hatchlings and eggs.

For more information visit the DoE website here.

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature