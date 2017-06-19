Tropical Storm Bret heads towards Trinidad

(CNS): At 5pm EST Monday, following a Hurricane Hunter mission, the National Hurricane Center confirmed that a tropical system off the coast of Venezuela had developed into a storm. The second of the year and the first of the season, Tropical Storm Bret was located about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving toward the west-northwest near 30mph. The maximum sustained winds were recorded at 40 mph with higher gusts. It is expected to move over Trinidad and the eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and early Tuesday.

Little change in strength is expected over the next two days, the NHC said, but tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, mainly from the north of the centre and it is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain over the Windward Islands and the eastern coast of Venezuela tonight and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the potential tropical storm that caused inclement weather and rough seas around Cayman over the last few days is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 48 hours, according to the NHC. Cyclone T3 was in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico at 4pm Monday. Located 305 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi, the brewing storm was heading north towards Louisiana at around 9mph.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather