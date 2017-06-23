Toppling trailer belongs to Foster’s

(CNS): The owners of Grand Cayman’s leading supermarket chain, Foster’s IGA, have admitted that it was their truck that was caught on film speeding and almost toppling over on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The supermarket bosses said that the driver had been removed from the road and they would be investigating what happened. Meanwhile, police have said that the video presents evidence of a traffic offence.

A hair-raising video recorded in a car behind the driver, which went viral on social media yesterday, showed the truck driving at high speed and coming very close to toppling over as it swung around the Island Heritage Roundabout.

In a press release Friday, Foster’s Food Fair confirmed the truck belonged to them and was being driven by one of their workers.

“Once Foster’s IGA management learned about this incident, the driver was immediately removed from the roads and investigations began. Disciplinary action will be taken accordingly,” officials said in the release, noting that it has its own road safety policy, which requires drivers to drive five miles below the speed limit. “Road safety is of utmost importance to the company, and we expect our drivers to follow all traffic and road laws at all times.”

Julian Foster, Foster’s Marketing Senior Manager, said, “We are deeply disappointed and alarmed by this situation. We ensure the public that road safety is a top priority for our drivers, and we are using this incident to look at our policies to make sure this does not happen again. We apologise to the community, and we encourage all road users to continue reporting reckless driving when witnessed. We also encourage the business community to look at their road safety policies and come together to make certain we are all doing our part to keep roads safe in Cayman.”

A spokesperson for the RCIPS said their traffic department had made contact with the owners and had begun an inquiry as “the video provides evidence of an offense being committed”.

