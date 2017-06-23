Toppling trailer belongs to Foster’s
(CNS): The owners of Grand Cayman’s leading supermarket chain, Foster’s IGA, have admitted that it was their truck that was caught on film speeding and almost toppling over on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The supermarket bosses said that the driver had been removed from the road and they would be investigating what happened. Meanwhile, police have said that the video presents evidence of a traffic offence.
A hair-raising video recorded in a car behind the driver, which went viral on social media yesterday, showed the truck driving at high speed and coming very close to toppling over as it swung around the Island Heritage Roundabout.
In a press release Friday, Foster’s Food Fair confirmed the truck belonged to them and was being driven by one of their workers.
“Once Foster’s IGA management learned about this incident, the driver was immediately removed from the roads and investigations began. Disciplinary action will be taken accordingly,” officials said in the release, noting that it has its own road safety policy, which requires drivers to drive five miles below the speed limit. “Road safety is of utmost importance to the company, and we expect our drivers to follow all traffic and road laws at all times.”
Julian Foster, Foster’s Marketing Senior Manager, said, “We are deeply disappointed and alarmed by this situation. We ensure the public that road safety is a top priority for our drivers, and we are using this incident to look at our policies to make sure this does not happen again. We apologise to the community, and we encourage all road users to continue reporting reckless driving when witnessed. We also encourage the business community to look at their road safety policies and come together to make certain we are all doing our part to keep roads safe in Cayman.”
A spokesperson for the RCIPS said their traffic department had made contact with the owners and had begun an inquiry as “the video provides evidence of an offense being committed”.
Category: Local News
The truck driver was in the wrong, the person filming deserves a gift certificate from FFF for bringing attention to it. I don’t care if he filmed while driving or passed in a blind spot, he did the right thing to get it on film and then get away from that maniac! I had to take photos of a guy in a work truck dumping trash on a beach, I emailed it to the officer on duty and about 15 minutes later the guy was back picking up the trash he just tossed out.
It would be VERY interesting to know what nationality the truck driver is. If you would like to see similar antics just visit Jamaica which will give an insight into the mentality of drivers from there who are navigating our roads.
Most taxi drivers in Cayman are from Jamaica and I cringe when I see some of the stunts they pull while on the road. This is a small Island and the NRA is doing its best to improve the roads which were in existence long before the population explosion. The problem is not our roads. The problem lies with those who insist on driving as if theirs is the only vehicle on the road and negligently put others in danger because of the stupidity.
The truth is simply just that………the truth – wether it hurts or not.
Having read the comments posted , I would suggest that that most contributors should give the document the attached link leads to another read, presumably they have either forgotten its contents or believe it does not apply to them.
http://www.dvdl.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/9508095.PDF
Make a law to have large trucks driven at nights only or hours where there is less traffic on the roads
Simple.
This drive does thus all the time, finally glad his off the road.
i think your grammar, is worse than his driving.
9
4
Gotta Love the ole Redditor Grammar Nazis 🙂
1
0
On the subject of bad driving why is it that some 40% of drivers here don’t both to use their indicators when turning. It’s a combination of laziness and ignorance and largely homegrown as far as the Caribbean is concerned.
You are absolutely correct, I was driving behind a police car that switched to another lane without indicating. So, how can we ever win?
0
I often wonder the same thing especially with all these BMW and Mercedes drivers out there who neglect to use their indicators which when you consider the value of these cars must be about 3k per light. You would think they might want to get value for these by using them?
4
1
Look people we all know the roads in Cayman are dangerous, I don’t think anyone will dispute that fact? So if we ALL know, why RCIPS will you not do anything about it? Seriously please tell us why you allow it to happen? We have all seen instances of road offences where police vehicles drive straight past, we all see on a daily basis illegal vehicles on the roads, with bald tires, no licence plates, illegal tints, speeding, this list goes on and on, so again RCIPS why do you allow this is happen? If we see it you must to!!
No the roads are NOT dangerous. The people driving on them and their habits are dangerous. The public roads in Cayman are all properly designed to established standards, per the NRA. But the rest of your comments are absolutely correct and yes the RCIPs needs to step up to improve public safety.
Have to disagree, example, the roundabout by the Seafire, if you come from West Bay to it, and then if you come from West Bay road to the same spot, you can hardly see the traffic from the west bay lane as the road dips down, likewise as of the dip the West Bay side can hardly see the West Bay road side, so no the roads are not good they are dangerous. Also I saw a rental attempt to turn out of the Seafire right onto the bypass, meaning the wrong way, in the US and UK they have signs saying “Wrong Way” NONE in Cayman.. SO again the roads are dangerous..
5
2
Please call the NRA with your complaint. I am sure they will tell you the roads are properly designed with greater than minimum site distances respected. Good point on the Seafire exit. Perhaps the same call to NRA you can ask them to install such a sign. They do exist in other places in Cayman.
1
1
Am I missing something here? Why was this person filming the truck in the first place and why did they think it appropriate to start the filming so early. Plus, why did they then break the law by passing the truck on the inside lane, and surprisingly there is absolutely no commentary?
The police need to clamp down on both truck and car drivers who persist on driving in the outside lane, forcing others to undertake. This is not the US or Jamaica and this type of dangerous driving should be stopped.
8
??
Passing on the inside lane? It’s 2 lanes donkey.
As for filming, who cares why.
I’m not sure if you were trying to be funny but in case you were serious, on a two lane road you are supposed to keep to the left hand lane unless overtaking and only overtake in the right hand lane. The US usually allows overtaking in either lane. I think the problem is too widespread to correct.
7
Not too widespread to correct. Just issue tickets. Improving driver education would also help.
The inside lane is not for passing
3
Obviously you are stuck in the UK!
6
No they are obeying the LAW. Why don’t you try it also.
1
Can you please show me where in any law in the Cayman Islands, where it suggests or dictates that the “inside lane” is NOT to be used for passing?
As far as I am aware there is no such distinction in the Roads Law regarding dual carriageways in the Cayman Islands.
1
0
still waiting
0
If the police weren’t expected to answer stupid calls from local people who should find other remedies for their personal disputes and irritations, there would be more cops around to do their damn jobs.
Thanks Officer…that’ll solve it eh?
The point is that consistent enforcement (and example, even by Police, of proper driving) is not occurring, that we now have dangerous driving situations far too much!
Only consistent enforcement will solve this.
8
In addition to this terrifying video of appalling driving, the other insane thing I see people doing is not driving with their small children in a car seat.
I’ve witnessed many, many “parents” drive with their toddlers and small children unsecured. Children standing in the back seat tuning from window to window or to the middle of the car to stick their heads between the seats to talk to their “parent”.
Witnessed one lady with her baby in an infant seat places in the FRONT of the car (exactly where you’re not supposed to put it) speeding around the CNB round about.
This community has no regard or respect for anyone’s life or well being. Not their own. Not their children nor anyone else for that matter. It has become a very self centered and idiotic place that has no clue of what’s wrong or right as long as they get to do as they please.
Agreed. Pet peeve! I think it’s a lack of education, thinking an unrestrained child in the back of a car is safe, or that a child on a lap can be held onto in a crash. A couple of ‘drivers ed’ videos on car crashes and their occupants should be shown in the maternity wards…
4
What I find interesting is RCIP want to prosecute the driver thanks to video coverage but yet still don’t do anything about the bunch of socia media posts of that the illegal bikers post.
27
Say it again!!!! No Helena…no shirt….no roper boots…truck driver almost flipped though…yay more low hanging fruits.
Every car in Cayman should have dashcam.
On a business trip I recently bought a “Dash Cam” for less than $100. “Dash Cam”? Ask Mr Google. It records HD video from in front of my rear view mirror on an eight hour loop. Maybe more of these in Cayman could help the RCIPS make roads safer by removing dangerous drivers from our roads? A word of caution though, my Dahk Cam also records my own location, speed, braking accelerations, cornering accelerations etc.
7
Just be a road angel.
Btw … we use to have road angel’s awards. What happened to that?
ICWI offers something like that still.
Kudos to the person who took this video and publicized it. However, this only shows what so many of us road-users know is going on every day. Any day we are subjected to speeders, cut-off artists, stop-sign ignorers, indicator ignoramuses and on and on. Where are the police???
24
Is no one going to mention the person filming while driving? They should be fined as well.
7
Is it illegal for a passenger to use their phone or camera? If so, when did they pass that law?
2
**Disclaimer- I DO NOT condone the acts of the FFF Driver. What he was doing was extremely dangerous and could have caused an accident** However, the person who shot this video is also in the wrong. The video is clearly shot by the driver (see the end of the video when the camera comes down and you see a close up of the gages and steering wheel, that could only be on the drivers side, the camera didn’t cross the dash as if a passenger was shooting it and handing to the driver either as the camera came straight down and the gages and wheel were in clear view!) Also the car driver tried to overtake the truck, meaning, if the truck was speeding, this person was also speeding in an effort to cross. Glad the driver of the truck is no longer driving for FFF, but lets not praise the act of the car behind videoing while driving, we do not want this to become the norm and cause a whole new set of road problems.
12
Apparently, the truck almost ran him off the road prior to him filming.. stop blowing shit out of your ass.
9
Jamaican drivers
17
What an idiot! This drivers licence needs to be revoked and a substantial fine added. There has always been a huge amount of motor vehicle accidents in Cayman over the years and unfortunately, many fatal. More often young lives lost.
This driver has no consideration for other road users or their lives, or indeed his own. I was a Traffic Officer in Cayman many years ago when there was a lot less traffic on the road but it was guaranteed I had 3 accidents every shift. Some people never learn.
As for the person who actually complained about the law abiding citizen who reported and videotaped this serious traffic offence, what is the matter with you? If everyone was like this person Cayman might be a safer place to live. You need to take a leaf out of his book!
Thankyou Whoever you are.
72
Thanks to the videographer, and I hope the public will do the same for other incidents, including infractions by the RCIP. Thank you.
17
Take a leaf out of his book? What, you mean drive at speed whilst holding a phone or camera in one to video another driver, and then overtake on the inside? Some traffic officer you must have ben. Both drivers at fault.
8
So I guess Fred the Pie maker we should all close our eyes to all misdemeanours and leave all the criminals in Cayman run riot! That would be just great. The Northward Hilton Hotel would have masses of vacant rooms, we could put a swimming pool there, it would be fab!! You moron! If that person did not video tape that serious traffic incident RCIPS wouldn’t have the evidence for any conviction. Perhaps his next stupid act would kill some poor innocent road user, and guess what? It could be a member of YOUR family! I wonder then if you would be making some stupid comments. People should never ignore such serious incidents unless of course you are NOT a law abiding citizen. RCIPS need the help of the general
public. Stick to your pie making honey.
7
FYI … that road is a two lane! The driver was not overtaking!
7
And Im shocked that meat, fish, chicken, milk, coffee, sugar, rice etc are ALL imported Duty Free.
Fosters can you please postulate on why the high prices keep on rising??
44
AAAAA Money you think
3
Probably to offset their losses on fresh produce. I think supermarkets here get shafted on fresh produce that’s gone bad which they can’t return, so they pass the expense onto us.
17
Cayman government fees, Licences, health insurance, pensions, work permits, shipping costs, duties on shipping costs, insurance on products that are shipped, wages/salaries, uniforms, having a HUGE inventory to keep customers happy, delivery vehicles, premises, CUC, insurance on said premises and vehicles, and probably insurance against produce/goods spoilage – to name but a few! Can you imagine how much money is tied up in inventory alone?! Plus they’re still paying duty on other items that aren’t duty free. Are you still shocked? After all, it’s all shipped in from overseas.
6
What does this have to do with the price of rice in fosters?
6
So you’re saying the driver should drive faster???
That will control the cost 🤣
2
Only a matter of time – this is the first recorded instance
Mr. Foster your employees have been out of control for a very long time now and you and will pay dearly shortly!
CIG, WC, WA and private companies with employees in Company vehicles All out of control also
0 accountability
41
The article says a vehicle behind the truck took the video , not the driver of the vehicle
it might have been the driver . or it might have been a passenger how. can the police or anyone else dispute that, regardless. job well done
31
As he overtakes camera dips down and you can see he is behind the steering wheel. So unless he is sitting on the drivers lap, its the driver taking the video.
8
And the driver using their cellphone is not an offense?
17
Always looking for the negative in everything right? He or she probably saved someone’s life by filming this idiot, perhaps your own.
20
The person filming could have also caused an accident because they were distracted as they were clearly filming while driving at a high speed. Both drivers were wrong. No hero here!
4
8.11pm Almost certainly a small video camera attached to the top of the windscreen, this is now very common in the UK and elsewhere.Wise up!.
5
No one cares what you do in the UK..
2
Xenophobic twat.
2
All heavy equipment on our roads SHOULD NOT be traveling more than 30 MPH which includes school buses. It’s the Law !!
Of course on round abouts, school zones etc…. this speed should be reduced by 25% – 50% bearing in mind other road users and the conditions of the road at the time.
I applaud the driver for taking the video and posting it, while still having safe control of his own vehicle. He did so in such a way, as if he was driving a standard shift vehicle. (One hand on the wheel and the other on the gear stick)
He pointed the camera but did not apparently remove his attention from being in proper control of his own vehicle.
RCIPS please prosecute this idiot for driving dangerously, in such a manner to endanger innocent life, with an 18 wheeler.
End of story.
43
The ice cream was melting.
20
If RCIP had any ambition at all, they would camp out on Spotts Straight and stop the dozens of speeding, overloaded Dump trucks that barrel into town every day.
And if they mustered up just a little energy, they could sit on the sidewalk out front of the Bodden Town police station and stop the youths speeding up and down on unlicensed, unroadworthy motor bikes.
That would require doing their job of course.
65
And after the 25 mph speed limit sign heading east into Bodden Town…
3
what are you nuts? Police get out and do anything?
2
And they could be in Old Man Bay every Sunday evening waiting for the drunk and speeding crowd to leave Rumpoint.
2
Beware, I too have a dash cam and will be sending in idiot truck and car drivers pathetic road sense to authorities, if police won’t address it then I will
29
How, you have stinger missiles on your whip?
1
Elvis da you?
3
The standard of truck driving and their abysmal condition enerally, is appallingly bad in cayman, the South Sound road residents are constantly subjected to to heavy trucks travelling at ridiculously stupid speeds.
Some use extremely noisy air shifters, sounding their horns regularly and travelling at speeds well beyond the speed limit, whilst carrying heavy loads
If the Police and vehicle licensing department are incapable of dealing with this,then the next time an accident occurs, perhaps they should be held responsible for failing to implement the law (after all they have several million dollars of traffic cameras to assist them!)
Yet another example of Caymans’ mental approach to passing laws and not enforcing them.
40
there is also a problem of the large gray buses speeding along south church street most everyday.
19
excellent now time to slow down them PORT AUTHORITY guys oh man so much speed in such a short distance
71
My family was very nearly rammed off the road by a tinted-out Honda with spinning Ben-Hur lug bolts yesterday. They continued a drifting signal-less lane change into my car, even while I blasted defensively on the horn and braked to avoid certain collision. I’m fairly certain they knew I was occupying that space and continued along anyway. There are maniacs coming along every few minutes on our roads. It’s become normalized anarchy, simply because, despite our $30mln/year investment, there are no police traffic patrols, or risk of ticket/arrest to deter these selfish idiots. Queue the next high-handed RCIPS sound byte of their continued disappointment with the public…
58
Some weeks ago I saw Foster’s rig hauling a trailer around 5am which displayed no rear lights at all. Later that morning, I tried calling Woody Foster to report. between, getting voice-mails and persons who apparently transferred me to incorrect extensions, I’m still waiting to reach Woody!
20
Good luck. Like reaching the woodpecker on rooster.
5
LOL…that’s funny!
0
If a car or motorcyclist had been on the inside lane and the traler had actually toppled, they would almost certainly have been killed. This maniac should be in jail where he can’t harm anyone on the road.
73
I hope that it’s the same driver, since he has been taken off the road, but I have had a bad experience with someone in a FFF truck around 8am several mornings at the Butterfield roundabout by Thompson’s Home Depot as he would exit from the Esterly Tibbetts highway towards North Sound at such a high rate of speed that he was unable (but more likely unwilling!) to give way to anyone on his right.
50
Obviously not all of you care
13
his group 4 license needs to be taken away too ohh and send back to where he came from and drive stupid like that there
48
If you send him back to Jamaica, that means FFF is going to have to hire another expat – as there does not appear to be any Caymanians with Group 4 license able to handle the job.
Woody and Julian have known about problem drivers with FFF tractor trailers for way too long now – only chance luck that some person in following vehicle caught it on camera – if they get a ticket for driving while taking video then FFF should pay for it – if they want to do the right thing and give themselves some positive PR.
21
So you think that bad and reckless driving is only done by someone from somewhere other than Cayman? Or are you saying there are no Caymanians qualified to drive these types of vehicles? When you hate foreigners you simply blame them for everything. Do you know in the last five – ten years of all the fatal accidents, what percentage was Caymanian?
16
Why do u think he is from somewhere and why not here?
17
How do you know he’s not from here?
14
It is also valuable to note that the driver recording the video is also committing an offence.
25
It all depends on what the driver was recording with. It could be a dash cam video or a go pro. Far less dangerous that the driving displayed by the truck driver
66
it was def. a mobile phone mate
7
And doing an important public service at the same time.
29
Or a passenger could have recorded it on their phone. Why do they always have to jump to negative conclusions?
1
given image moves, not a dash cam. Hand held. and the “far less dangerous” is relative but not absolute. So if he had hit someone on the inside lane because he was to busy filming the offence on the outside lane it would be ok? No winners here. Really bad driver followed and filmed by careless driver more interested in documenting some one else faults than his committing his own traffic offence. Both should be prosecuted.
4
Out of the side window? Yea right.
0
very good point!
2
you must be a truck driver…
11
The videographer could have been a passenger!
21
You can see the steering wheel directly in front of him.
3
This is a bit concerning. Thankfully no one was injured. They don’t appear to have been travelling very fast. Perhaps it was due to wind on an empty trailer.
I hope the RCIPS are also investigating the person that shot the video. It appears to show they were using their phone while driving.
11
Seriously doubt it was wind and an empty trailer that was the cause. Thankfully the jackass driver didn’t kill anyone with his stupidity – easy solution take away his driving responsibilities for FFF – am sure there is another foreigner just waiting for that job.
11
They were speeding. That is the long and short of it. If the police were patrolling all the roads all the time they could generate enough revenue from speeders, cell phone usage while driving and drag racing on the bypass.
25
6
Even if he was using a phone they got that menace off the road
21
Hopeful his license will be taken away forever. He is an example of the lunatics we encounter on the road 24/7, especially those who drive those dump trucks. Those vehicles should have governors on them, in order to limit the speeding capacity.
8
Correct. The driver then proceeds to undertake a HGV blind spot.
4
Could have the passsenger that shot the video
9
Only if they were sitting on the driver’s lap. You can clearly see the steering wheel at the end of the video. My vehicle only has one steering wheel.
0
1.31pm…….Wind?? The only person that suffered wind must be you!
This was caused, like many accidents on Cayman, by SPEED, SPEED, SPEED!!! and nothing else. Common sense should tell you that a reduction in speed needs to be adhered to especially on any curve in the road of this nature. Causing death by dangerous driving isn’t a label anyone would want on their conscience, but idiotic drivers like this are heading in that direction faster than the speed of sound!
1
