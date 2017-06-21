Thieves take BMW marked ‘For Sale’

(CNS): Car thieves helped themselves to a blue BMW yesterday afternoon that was parked near a George Town roundabout and advertised ‘For Sale’. The car was reported stolen just after 1:30pm Tuesday (20 June) from the Red Bay roundabout. The missing car is a 2007 Blue BMW 320 series, registration #134-163, police said. Anyone who sees or has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

They can also contact the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Category: Crime, Police