Swiss banker’s killer receives 34-year tariff

(CNS): Chad Anglin (37), who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Swiss banker Frederic Bise in February 2008, has been given a minimum tariff of 34 years before he will be eligible to be considered for release. The ruling by Justice Alex Henderson, who was the trial judge on the case, was delivered in Grand Court Friday, though Anglin refused to appear. The sentence is longest tariff given to any existing lifer and the second longest term delivered since the Conditional Release Law, 2014 was introduced.

Anglin, who is from West Bay, was convicted in 2014 after a cold case review and subsequent trial, so he will be in his 70’s before the board could contemplate parole.

Although Bise was a gay man, the brutal killing was never prosecuted as a hate crime. Anglin met Bise at a West Bay jerk stand and went home with him. But at some point the men went to another location, possibly Barkers, where Bise was beaten to death and later found in the trunk of his own blazing car on the driveway of his own home.



Leonard Ebanks was convicted of assisting Anglin with disposing of his body.



In this latest conditional release hearing, while the judge found no mitigating factors Anglin’s favour, he said the attempts to conceal and set the body on fire and the fact Anglin was on bail for another serious violent offence at the time of the murder were aggravating factors, as was Anglin’s long rap sheet: He has a number of previous convictions for violent offences including indecent assault; and in 2011 he was sentenced to five years after a gruesome attack on a woman he also indecently assaulted.

Setting Anglin’s tariff at 34 years, four more than the basic recommended tariff in the law for a life term, the judge said he was satisfied that “a term of this length is not arbitrary or disproportionate”.

The only other convicted murderers to receive tariffs of this length were brothers Justin Ramoon and Osborne Douglas, who were convicted of a gang-related fatal shooting in George Town after the change in the law.

Following the abolition of the death penalty in 1991, all convicted murderers were sentenced to mandatory life sentences without parole, but as a result of the introduction of the Bill of Rights, the law was changed to give those serving mandatory life terms a possible release date.

The Conditional Release Law, which is in the CNS Library, recommends 30 years but judges are given discretion depending on the circumstances.

The issue has caused some controversy because under the old legislation, several lifers were released by the governor after serving less than 30 years, but no legal case has been made that any lifer had a legitimate expectation of release before the new law was implemented.

A number of cases of those convicted to life before the law was changed have not yet been heard, but going forward, all those who are found guilty of murder will be now be sentenced post trial.

Anglin’s tariff is the longest given to a lifer who had previously been given a mandatory term without possibility of release.

Justin Ramoon received 35 years and his brother 34 years for killing Jason Powery in the summer of 2015. That murder was described by the trial judge, Justice Charles Quin, as a “very public execution of the most evil nature”.

Category: Courts, Crime