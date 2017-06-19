Suspect ganja dealers flee in North Side raid

(CNS): The police were out in force in North Side on Sunday and Monday as they hunted for two Jamaican nationals following a pre-dawn drug bust in the Hutland area of the district. Police said the officers involved recovered a large quantity of ganja from a shed, though they did not specify how much. Officers from the firearms and K-9 units as well as the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force, supported by the RCIPS helicopter, converged on the Hutland location but two suspects managed to flee.

The RCIPS management said the men were described as having dark complexions. One has a slim build with dreadlocks and was wearing a yellow shirt, while the second man was said to be about 5’ 10”, wearing dark clothing.

The police said they would maintain a high police presence, including armed officers in the area, and asked residents to call 911 immediately if they have any sightings of these individuals. The RCIPS thanked the public for the help they had already received over this case but reminded others that it is a serious criminal offence to provide assistance or support to the suspects

Category: Crime, Police