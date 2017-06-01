Suspect evades attempted murder charge

(CNS): A local man has evaded a serious charge of attempted murder following an attack on a man with a baseball bat. William Powery (23) from Bodden Town has been charged with assault causing GBH rather than attempted murder and remanded in custody after appearing in court Wednesday. Powery is accused of fracturing the skull of a 51-year-old man during an altercation at an address in Seaside Way on Saturday afternoon, when he assaulted him with a baseball bat across the head. Police have confirmed that the victim of the assault is no stable but remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

Category: Crime, Police