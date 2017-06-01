Stormier hurricane season expected, experts believe

(CNS): As the political storms subside in Cayman, for the time being at least, the islands now face six months in preparation for stormy weather. Since Hurricane Paloma struck Cayman Brac in 2008, the country has dodged any seasonal disasters but, as officials from Hazard Management Cayman Islands continually remind us, that should not make people complacent. Even in the quietest of seasons, it only takes one to wreak havoc, and with a potentially busier season ahead of us, Cayman will need to be prepared.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters predict a 45% chance of an above-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20% chance of a below-normal season in their most recent forecast last month. They have a 70% chance of eleven to 17 named storms, with as many as nine becoming hurricanes, up to four of which could be major.

“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or nonexistent El Niño, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said in a release last week.

While the number of hurricanes making landfall in recent years appears to have declined, there have been many more storms that stay out to sea and there are concerns that when hurricanes form, they are now becoming more intense. And while the hurricane belt itself is moving, it is fluctuating and Cayman remains in the danger zone.

The season prediction includes the early Tropical Storm Arlene, which formed over the eastern Atlantic in April. There was no tropical storm activity as the season opened Thursday, but when it comes, the next storm will be named Bret. The remaining list of names for the 2017 season is as follows: Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather