Stolen boat found capsized off Frank Sound

(CNS): A 25-ft Cobia boat stolen at the end of last month turned up today around 1½ miles off the coast of Frank Sound with no one in sight. The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit was alerted to the capsized vessel around 11:00am Wednesday morning, 14 June, by a member of the public. The officers on board the police marine vessel Typhoon responded and found the overturned boat and established that it had been reported stolen on 29 May.

The marine police and helicopter unit conducted a full search of the area but nothing was found. The blue and white boat, Lady Fisher, has twin 115hp Yamaha engines and police are concerned that whoever was on board may have encountered difficulties.

They are asking the public who know anything about the boat or those who could have been on it at the time it overturned to all 911 or the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710.

Category: Crime, Police