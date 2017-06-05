Stabbed teenage boy in critical condition

(CNS): A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in critical but stable condition following a stabbing on the West Bay Road Saturday night (3 June). According to the RCIPS, the teenager was visiting Burger King sometime before 9pm when he encountered a group of boys whom he knew outside the fast-food restaurant in the Seven Mile Beach area. As he left he was attacked and stabbed in the chest. Police and emergency services were called to the scene and the boy was taken to hospital, police said in a release Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

