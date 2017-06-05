Stabbed teenage boy in critical condition
(CNS): A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in critical but stable condition following a stabbing on the West Bay Road Saturday night (3 June). According to the RCIPS, the teenager was visiting Burger King sometime before 9pm when he encountered a group of boys whom he knew outside the fast-food restaurant in the Seven Mile Beach area. As he left he was attacked and stabbed in the chest. Police and emergency services were called to the scene and the boy was taken to hospital, police said in a release Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Wouldn’t Burger King have cameras? Put some pics and charge them all for attempted murder
4
0
Wait until they graduate to guns… Only a matter of time.
9
0
How can some of these baby mamas and baby fathers take responsibility for their children when they themselves are not responsible parents ?
With politicians supporting some of these families for political votes, we are creating a society that one day they will not just be known as delinquents but given the title of “Super Predators” in the Cayman Islands.
Everybody needs to get together and stop supporting wutlessness regardless if it’s your children, grand children, brother, sister, niece, nephew, aunt, uncle, cousin or friend.
22
0
This kind of senseless behavior has to stop!!! Parents control your children!!! Put the fear of God in them and don’t be afraid to pull out that strap on their backsides! Don’t spare the rod and spoil the child!! Nothing should ever drive someone to do this and those boys having knives on them shows that they had intentions of harming someone. Why would anyone carry a knife on them if you’re not in law enforcement? Only bullies and cowards act that way!!!
My prayer is that this young man survives and recovers completely and may God strengthen the parents of each of these boys because it can’t be easy on either of you but I pay especially for the dear mother that is having to watch her son fight for his life in the hospital. Fathers…. stay in your children lives and know their whereabouts and hold them accountable for their behavior/actions.
61
0
PARENTS: know your children/teenagers.
PARENTS: Step up to the plate and speak the truth!
We need to stop giving our children right when they are so terribly wrong!
Your children are becoming thugs; you know what happens to thugs right?
One of two things; jail or 6 feet deep in the earth!
PARENTS: take responsibility for what is yours!
51
0
Unfortunately these type of parents don’t read CNS or cant read at all. We have a lot of them out there who are mirror images of their children.
We are rapidly descending to 4th world status and at this rate we will be just like other Caribbean islands in our area. Cayman has got to stop granting citizenship to uneducated people and their off springs. Do we really need status for another gardener? Don’t we have enough problem with our own uneducated?
28
8
You would be surprised who the parents are. My ex went to jail as a teen for breaking into people’s homes and served a year in prison. He wanted for nothing and his father bought him everything he wanted. He did it to prove to his so called ‘friends’ that he was not this rich boy that was soft. Keep in mind parents are not the only influence in a child’s life. The majority of their time is spent in school and around other children who come from different upbringing. He was the perfect example that coming from a good home, money and private schooling sometimes is not enough. Sometimes it’s not the parent’s fault. Sometimes the child is just effin bad and being around bad company brings that out!
21
1
Agreed. Peers can be as strong of an influence, if not stronger, than parents. This is why the reverse can be true as well. I know siblings who had a horrific single mother but enough strong peers (and church mentors) that the four kids turned out great.
2
0
99.9% of the time Parenting or lack there of is the root cause. If we are being truthful we can admit to seeing it every day.
Now a days, it appears to be the child raising the parent/s and not the other way around.
0
0