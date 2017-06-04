Seven dead in 3rd UK terrorist attack in 3 months

(CNS): The UK faced a night of terror Saturday after three men killed seven people and wounded 48 victims in the country’s third terrorist attack in as many months. The British Prime Minister Theresa May suspended election campaigning in the country, Sunday, after chairing a crisis meeting of the nation’s Cobra committee to discuss the country’s response to the latest attack which took place on London Bridge and the Borough market on the south side of the Thames. But she said the election will still go ahead as planned, Thursday.

The Cayman Islands premier offered prayers, thoughts and sympathy to the people of London and offered his support to the prime minister and her comments that there has been “far too much tolerance of extremism” and that the UK will step up its fight against Islamist terrorism. “I pray that the general election in London that is set for this coming Thursday will be peaceful,” McLaughlin said .

Similar to the Westminster attack in April the three men involved ran people down on the bridge in a van before getting out and stabbing people in restaurants and bars nearby. Although the men were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests the police established that these were fake and officials believe they worn the vests to spread panic and fear.

All three attackers were shot dead by police within 8 minutes of the attack beginning as the capital has, like the rest of Britain been on high alert this last few weeks after the suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester two weeks ago.

Following the incident police wasted no time before rounding up possible associates of the attackers and arrested a dozen people at an address in Barking, East London.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, spoke of the “extraordinary brave actions by officers – on and off duty – who were first on the scene,,,” in statement Sunday, as well as the reports of emergency services and members of the public who ran towards the danger as this incident unfolded. It is understood that an officer from the Transport police confronted and brought down one of the terrorists armed only with a baton. He was stabbed and is one of many uniform personnel and civilians recovering in hospital

“Many, many people risked their own safety to help others and to treat those seriously injured and indeed to confront the suspects involved,” said Dick. “It is clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this dreadful attack and I am sure helped to save lives.”

The first people caught up in the terrorist attack, believed to have been inspired by people loyal to Islamic State were pedestrians on London Bridge.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we have significant resources deployed both to the investigation and to the visible patrols,” the senior officer stated. “Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the National Counter Terrorism Policing Network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about the individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it,” she added.

