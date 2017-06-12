Senior cop flees scene of crash

(CNS): The RCIPS said Monday that they were still looking for a serving police inspector who is believed to have fled the scene of a crash at Hurley’s Roundabout on Saturday. The smash happened just before 4:15pm at the junction of Crewe Road, and involved a white Pontiac SUV, which ran into the back of a silver Land Rover. Although no one was hurt, the driver of the Pontiac left the scene.

When police officers responding to the incident conducted inquiries, they discovered that the driver who had left the scene was an inspector with the RCIPS.

“Officers have made numerous attempts to locate him over the weekend and enquiries are continuing,” a police spokesperson said, adding that further updates would be released to the public.

