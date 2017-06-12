Senior cop flees scene of crash
(CNS): The RCIPS said Monday that they were still looking for a serving police inspector who is believed to have fled the scene of a crash at Hurley’s Roundabout on Saturday. The smash happened just before 4:15pm at the junction of Crewe Road, and involved a white Pontiac SUV, which ran into the back of a silver Land Rover. Although no one was hurt, the driver of the Pontiac left the scene.
When police officers responding to the incident conducted inquiries, they discovered that the driver who had left the scene was an inspector with the RCIPS.
“Officers have made numerous attempts to locate him over the weekend and enquiries are continuing,” a police spokesperson said, adding that further updates would be released to the public.
What a joke, the police searched all weekend and couldn’t find the hit and run Officer,but would keep the public up dated.
Fire officers with guns , police inspectors fleeing a crash , unbelievable . it’s OK because when found he will claim someone who is a friend but who he doesn’t know where he lived borrowed the car and a jury of his peers will let him off after a nice long paid holiday . only in cayman .
Maybe Customs can assist with locating him.
You just can’t make this shit up.
And if it had been anyone else there would be an island wide manhunt…And the police wonder why no one has respect for them when they carry on like this?
RCIP Officers who act in manners like this i.e. leaving the scene should be fired immediately.
Absolute BS.
Why does it matter? The law now states that police officers cant be guilty of a crime.
we need to expand the scope of who can arrest. the arrest is all that is missing in almost all of these crimes in cayman. the arrest means its allowed to be published… and once it becomes published then it all comes out of the woodwork. so many times the police indiscriminately make arrests without any consideration for the individual or even what their duty is to the public… can someone please make a FOI request as to the police training manual, to their protocols, and what their targets/mission is. and literally i dont want to hear crap about what they have posted on their websites and in their buildings because we all know those big bag of chips are half empty.
What? You smoking 7.18?
It would be helpful if we knew which inspector it was. It is very hard to hide in cayman. Like the rcips does when they want to find a suspect, tell us who it is so we can say hay or na. I’ve seen a lot of inspectors since last weekend.
Find and arrest him immediately!!! The law applies to ALL
If the identity of this person is known to the police, why are we not seeing the name and the photograph here so we can all assist the police in tracking down this criminal?
It would also help us to quickly get out of his way if we ever saw him behind the wheel of a car in future. (On his way home from the bar perhaps?)
Lolz
What a fine example for the public , I wonder if he will have some simon Courtney excuses .
Coward.
If he’s english cop he’ll walk but if it’s a regional cop he’s done for=unfair practice!
An English cop driving a Pontiac, are you serious?
What??? Inspector Clouseau fled the scene? Disgusting, if true.
That about sums this place up. Any accountability on that one? I imagine the RCIP have a picture of the suspect. Care to share it so the public can find him?
So the RCIP can’t locate their own employees? that’s somewhat worrying.
Why cant they tell us who it is? We might be able to find him…otherwise people might think they are not trying very hard…
I would like to live in a country where the police, immigration and customs departments catch more criminals than they employ.
Senior Police Officer he needs to be demoted right away. Imagine if he had injured someone. What a jerk!
May have been juiced up, had expired drivers license or insurance, fell asleep from fatigue or was simply driving without due care and attention. (Careless Driving)
If the Inspector exchanged vehicle documentation with the other driver and accepted responsibility for the accident, then he is allowed to leave the scene and have the matter settled by his insurance company, where there are no injuries and damage was minimal.
One must follow and one must lead…you all set no example within society though…why?
Duppy?
That’s it.
It happens.
Sounds like a wonderful opportunity to conduct a 4 year investigation while continuing to pay the Gov’t employee…
Just wait until he turns up for work?
