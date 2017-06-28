Sellers need to transfer cars lawfully to avoid arrest

(CNS): People selling vehicles are being warned that if they don’t properly transfer ownership, they could face arrest if the car is connected to a crime and their name is still on the papers. With the rise in stolen cars being used in burglaries and robberies, police recommend that once a sale is done, the buyer and the seller attend the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing together to complete the forms, pay the fee and get a new logbook .

The RCIPS said its officers are continuing to encounter vehicles in their investigations which have not been properly transferred.

“Prior owners of vehicles who are still listed as the registered owner run the risk of having their name linked to a vehicle used in the commission of a crime, and also could be liable under Section 9(2) for a fine or imprisonment, or both, for failing to effect the transfer,” the RCIPS warned in a release this week.

Visit the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing to see the procedure here.

