Screams fail to stop stocking-faced robber

(CNS): Despite the repeated screams from a woman who was robbed on her doorstep in Cumber Avenue, Bodden Town, Thursday night by a man wearing a stocking over his head, no one came to her assistance. Police said 911 calls were placed by people who heard her at around 9:30pm, but the attack lasted several minutes as the robber cut a back-pack the woman was carrying from her body with the knife.

The police said that the armed man emerged from near the stairwell as the victim arrived at her apartment’s front door.

Although she screamed and struggled with the stocking-faced robber, he took her bag and fled to the rear of the property. The woman was treated and later released from the hospital.

She described her attacker as about 5’5” tall, of slim build, a dark brown complexion with a longish face and brown-coloured hair, who appeared to be in his early 30’s.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

