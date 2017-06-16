Public to get say on 7MB rock removal

(CNS): The Dart Group has agreed to conduct an environmental impact assessment on Seven Mile Beach, according to the director of the Department of Environment. The developer has applied to remove 1,225 feet of beachrock from the marine park in the area north of the Kimpton hotel. But speaking at a National Conservation Council meeting this week, Gina Ebanks-Petrie confirmed that the necessary environmental assessment board has been put in place and the scope of the EIA is almost complete.

The EIA will ensure a public consultation process, where residents will be able to offer their thoughts and voice their objections to the proposal, which will all form part of the final report. That report will go to Cabinet, which has the final say on whether or not a coastal works licence will be given to the Dart-owned company that wants to develop another hotel on the site.

Regardless of the EIA findings and submissions from the community, in particular those concerned about the intended removal of rock from Cayman’s world renown beach, public objections may not be enough to halt the precedent setting move. Dart has essentially pointed to the removal of the beach rock as a deal breaker for the planned five-star resort. In the absence of government’s lone champion of the environment, Wayne Panton, who lost his seat in last month’s election, the new Cabinet is even less likely to put the environment before economic activity.

Dwayne Seymour, who has no environmental credentials, has been appointed as the minister with responsibility for the environment, supported by the councillor for the environment, Capt Eugene Ebanks, who is known to be opposed to the National Conservation Law and enhancing marine protections, which does not bode well for the last remaining undeveloped part of Seven Mile Beach.

The EIA for Dart’s application, one of just seven that the NCC recommended since the law was implemented, was due to the myriad concerns that the DoE has raised about this proposal. And while both the DoE and the NCC had been firm in their call for an EIA on this particular project, despite recent criticisms, the DoE has not called for EIAs on two new proposed oceanfront developments in George Town.

Two new separate but major condo and hotel proposals have now sought planning permission with the Central Planning Authority, and although the DoE has had discussions with the developers involved, the director said that there would be no EIA recommendation. Ebanks-Petrie explained that the projects, one at Pageant Beach and the other at the old Tree Top location, are on sites that the department is already very familiar with and that have been previously developed.

She explained that the magnitude and scope of the impact means EIAs are not required and the plans have already been modified based on advice from the DoE. While the department will be submitting further comments regarding the applications for the planning authority to consider, there is no need for an EIA, Petrie-Ebanks said.

She said both sets of plans meet the setback requirements and neither developer is planning an invasive coastal work, just boardwalks along the ironshore.

Although she raised the issue that government may want to consider a strategic assessment on the impact of two new resorts in the area, there were no conservation or environmental threats so that was a matter for the departments of planning and tourism.

