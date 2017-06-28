Public purse to pay for Watson’s appeal

(CNS): With all of his own funds frozen in anticipation of forfeiture, Canover Watson (46) has been granted legal aid to fund his appeal, his defence team has confirmed. The local businessman and former chair of the Health Services Authority, who was convicted last year on a number of corruption charges relating to the hospital CarePay case, has no money for lawyers because the crown is seeking to seize his cash in relation to those convictions.

Despite being a wealthy local businessman and successful accountant before he was arrested and charged in the hospital scandal, Watson can no longer access his own money. Having filed an appeal, the public purse will now pick up the tab for the challenge to his conviction and seven-year prison term because there is no legal route for Watson to use his funds.

Watson was convicted in February last year of five offences relating to his role in securing a payment system for the hospital.

Jeffrey Webb, the former president of CIFA and CONCACAF and FIFA vice president, was also charged in the CarePay case but he has not yet answered those charges as he remains under house arrest in the United States in relation to the international FIFA corruption case.

Once convicted and sentenced, the court froze Watson’s assets to allow prosecutors to seize what is said to be more than CI$300,000 that Watson creamed off the contract he organised for the government hospital.

No formal grounds of appeal have yet been filed but the case is expected to be presented to the appeal court before the end of the year.

