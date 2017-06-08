Premier to take on immigration challenge

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said he hoped that before the end of this year he will have been able to merge the work permit application process with a human resource agency that will deal with all employment related matters in the Cayman Islands. Fulfilling a campaign promise that he said all of the coalition partners agree with, he outlined his goal to take work permits from the immigration department and combine it with labour to address the long-standing hurdles and problems relating to the department.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday to outline the new Cabinet, McLaughlin explained that he will take immigration into his new ministry, which includes community affairs and human resources as well as his job as premier and head of the Cabinet Office, even though it was formerly under the home affairs ministry.

He said that once the work permit process is carved off from the immigration department into the human resources ministry, he will look again about which ministry will deal with the broader immigration remit. But for the time being, given the multitude of challenges with the department, from leadership to the permanent residency issue, he would take on the whole thing.

Stopping short of calling it a mess, the premier said, “There are a whole range of issues… leadership and personnel issues, obviously the issues with permanent residence, issues with the speed and efficiency of which the work permit applications are dealt with. We have got a whole range of issues within immigration. Part of my thinking wasn’t just about carving out the work permit applications, but we have got to sort out immigration generally.”

The department is also facing a corruption scandal in which nine people have been arrested, several of whom are immigration officers. A number of others are also on required leave as a result of unrelated criminal charges.

Pointing out problems with leadership and other personnel, McLaughlin said he was obviously not responsible for civil service issues, even though sometimes wished he was as the department had been without a leader for the large part of his previous term in office. He said that the system takes far too long to resolve these personnel disputes.

Linda Evans, the chief of the department, was suspended from her post in December 2014 over undisclosed allegations of misconduct. No criminal proceedings have ever been brought but the government has not fired Evans and has made no settlement either. CNS contacted the department in March of this year seeking confirmation that she had been retired on medical grounds but officials refused to comment.

McLaughlin said Tuesday that government wasn’t any closer to resolving this situation now than it was a year ago.

Category: Politics